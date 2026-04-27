Merz questions US strategy in Iran war as economic fallout weighs on Europe

TEHRAN — Friedrich Merz has intensified criticism of Washington’s handling of the war with Iran, warning that the United States entered the conflict without a clear exit strategy while describing Tehran as a capable and “skilled” negotiator.

Speaking during a discussion with high school students in the western town of Marsberg, Merz said the defining challenge of such conflicts is not only how they begin, but how they are brought to an end. He drew comparisons with past US interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, where long military engagements exposed the risks of entering wars without a clearly defined outcome.

“The problem with such conflicts is always this: you don’t just have to get in; you also have to get out,” he said, according to remarks reported by the German Press Agency.

Merz argued that the United States “clearly went into this war in Iran without any strategy at all,” adding that the lack of a coherent exit plan has made it increasingly difficult to de-escalate the confrontation. He also suggested that early US assessments underestimated Iran’s resilience.

“I do not believe the US can end this war quickly,” he said, noting that Iran has proven “stronger than expected,” while American diplomacy has yet to produce a convincing pathway toward resolution.

The German chancellor’s remarks come as the economic consequences of the conflict ripple across Europe. Germany, the continent’s largest economy, has revised down its growth forecasts, citing the destabilizing effects of the US-Israeli campaign against Iran on energy markets, trade flows, and investor confidence.

Merz warned that the ongoing war is already imposing significant costs on Germany’s economy. “It’s a very difficult situation and it is costing us a great deal of money,” he said, adding that the conflict is having a direct impact on economic performance.

The government now expects the economy to expand by just 0.5 percent this year, down from a previous estimate of 1 percent. Projections for 2027 have also been lowered, reflecting concerns that prolonged instability could further weaken Europe’s recovery.

Domestic political pressure on Merz has also intensified. A recent poll by Bild am Sonntag found that a majority of respondents are dissatisfied with his leadership, as well as with the performance of the coalition government formed by his conservative bloc and the Social Democrats.

Beyond Europe, a growing number of Western analysts have echoed concerns about the absence of a clear US strategy. Several foreign policy experts in Washington and European capitals argue that the administration of Donald Trump has relied heavily on military pressure without outlining a credible diplomatic endgame.

Some analysts point to a mismatch between tactical operations and broader strategic objectives, warning that without clearly defined political goals, the conflict risks becoming prolonged. Others highlight Iran’s experience in asymmetric warfare and negotiation, suggesting that Tehran has effectively combined military resilience with diplomatic maneuvering to avoid strategic isolation.

“The United States appears to be operating without a coherent exit strategy,” said one Europe-based security analyst, reflecting a broader assessment among Western policy circles that Washington has yet to align its military actions with a sustainable political settlement.

As the conflict enters a more uncertain phase, debate over strategy, and the costs of its absence, is expected to intensify on both sides of the Atlantic.