Pentagon to cut 5000 troops in Germany amid Merz’s criticism of Trump’s war on Iran

The U.S. War Department plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, amid a spat between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war with Iran.

The decision comes a day after Trump criticized Merz, who suggested the U.S. had been "humiliated" by Iranian negotiators, BBC reported.

The U.S. has a significant military presence in Germany, with more than 36,000 active duty troops assigned to bases across the country as of last December.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told the German Press Agency in Berlin that "the presence of American soldiers in Europe, and particularly in Germany, is in our interest and in the interest of the U.S."

At the same time, he made it clear that the decision did not come as a surprise.

The fact that the U.S. would withdraw troops from Europe and also from Germany "was foreseeable", he said.

In social media posts on Thursday, Trump said Merz was "doing a terrible job" and had "problems of all kinds", including on immigration and energy. Trump has also suggested pulling U.S. troops from Italy and Spain.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the order about U.S. troops in Germany had come from War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"This decision follows a thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theatre requirements and conditions on the ground," he said.

"We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months."

Trump, a longtime critic of the NATO alliance, has been lashing out at allies over their refusal to participate in operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked on Thursday whether he would also consider pulling U.S. troops from Italy and Spain, Trump responded: "I probably will - look, why shouldn't I?"

"Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible," he added, criticizing them for their response to the war in Iran.

"In all cases they said, 'I don't want to get involved.'"

Merz told university students earlier this week that "the Americans clearly have no strategy" and he could not see "what strategic exit" they might choose.

“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result," he said.

He added that the "entire nation" was being "humiliated" by the Iranian leadership.

In response, Trump took to his platform Truth Social, where he said Merz "doesn't know what he's talking about".

"No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both ECONOMICALLY, and otherwise!" the post read.

The BBC has contacted the German embassy in Washington for comment.

The U.S. military deployment in Germany is by far its biggest in Europe, with about 12,000 troops in Italy and a further 10,000 in the UK.

Many are stationed at Ramstein Air Base outside the south-western German city of Kaiserslautern.

Trump has previously proposed troop reductions in Germany, but they have so far not come into effect.