Iranian short film “Myanmar” wins two awards at Fisheye International Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Myanmar,” written and directed by Hannaneh Daliri, has won two awards at the 11th Fisheye International Film Festival, which was held in early May in the UK.

In its ninth international screening, the 2025 film received the awards for Best Screenplay in a Short Film and Best International Short Film at the festival, Mehr reported.

In the 17-minute film, Mohammad, the youngest son of the family, falls into a coma. While his mother is away on a pilgrimage and unaware of the situation, the family faces a tense moral crisis that threatens to tear them apart.

The film features performances by Habib Dehghan-Nasab, Hossein Pourkarimi, Reyhaneh Razi, Mehdi Sabaghi, and Bardia Daliri.

Hannaneh Daliri is an independent Iranian filmmaker, writer, and director. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts in 2022, along with degrees in Economics and a Master’s in Business Administration from Islamic Azad University. In 2018, she completed directing and performance training at a private institute.

Fisheye is an independently-run film festival based in High Wycombe, a town halfway between London and Oxford in the UK.

Named after the fisheye lens, designed to capture an all-round view, it is a serious UK platform for independent filmmakers – built on rigorous curation, international reach, and meaningful industry connection – while remaining deeply rooted in its local community.

The festival is a celebration of filmmaking in all forms and invites new and different views and voices. The festival is mainly focused on screening high-quality shorts and feature films.

SS/SAB