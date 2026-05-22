Iran envoy condemns UNSC silence over US threats and war crimes

TEHRAN- Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations has sharply criticized the UN Security Council for its silence regarding US threats against Iran and violations of international humanitarian law during the recent conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Speaking on Wednesday during a UN Security Council open debate on the “Protection of Civilians,” Amir-Saeed Iravani called on the Council to break its silence over 'systematic violations of international law' committed during the recent “illegal war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

Iravani expressed regret over the Security Council’s failure to fulfill its responsibilities in response to war crimes committed by the United States and Israel during their military operations against Iran.

He further accused the two countries of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, which resulted in the deaths of more than 168 students and school staff.

“The Security Council must not remain silent or indifferent to the repeated and daily threats made by the president of the United States against Iran,” Iravani said, referring to threats to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age,” destroy its economic and industrial infrastructure, and target Iranian nuclear scientists and senior officials.

“The normalization of such threats of force, acts of aggression, and inflammatory rhetoric by a permanent member of the Security Council sets a dangerous precedent,” he added.

The Iranian envoy also asserted that the United States, Israel, and any parties that assisted or facilitated the attacks must bear full legal and international responsibility for crimes committed against the Iranian people.

“No state should be permitted to shield itself behind political protection while violating the UN Charter and targeting civilians with impunity,” he stated.

Iravani further urged the international community to recommit itself to the core principles of the UN Charter, including sovereign equality among states, non-use of force, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for the territorial integrity and political independence of nations.