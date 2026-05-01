Iran submits latest negotiation proposal to Pakistani mediator

TEHRAN- Iran has submitted a new negotiation proposal to Pakistan, the mediator in its talks with the United States, aimed at ending the war. The proposal was delivered on the evening of April 30.

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized in a television interview late Friday that ending the war and achieving lasting peace are Tehran's primary priorities in negotiations with the United States.

Axios had previously reported that Iran, through Pakistani mediators, delivered its response to the latest US amendments to the end-of-war agreement on Thursday.

Also, Al Jazeera, citing an Iranian diplomatic source, reported that Tehran presented a new proposal to the Pakistani mediator yesterday.

The ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran on one side and the United States and the Israeli regime on the other was established after 40 days of war during the month of Ramadan. The war began on February 28, 2026, with the assassination of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, and several Iranian officials. The ceasefire took effect on April 7, 2026, with the aim of providing an opportunity for diplomatic solutions to end the war permanently. It was initially set for two weeks and was extended indefinitely by the US president on April 21, 2026.

Talks between Tehran and Washington were held on April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, led the Iranian delegation, while US Vice President JD Vance headed the American delegation. However, the talks ended without reaching an agreement.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, traveled to Islamabad last Friday night and held important meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Army Chief of Pakistan. On Sunday, April 26, following his visit to Oman, he returned to Islamabad for a second time and, during a brief stop before departing for Moscow, met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army Chief.