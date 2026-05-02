JANFADA conveys ‘a real image’ of Iranians to world

TEHRAN – With over thirty one million volunteers, the campaign titled JANFADA, literally meaning ‘ready to self-sacrifice’, has turned into a symbol of social solidarity, a manifestation of readiness to safeguard the country’s national security.

The campaign conveys a real image of Iran to the world, distorting all false images of the country depicted formerly by the aggressors.

Following the US-Israeli war against Iran, the campaign started on March 29, as a spontaneous move to express the unwavering commitment of people to defend their homeland under current sensitive conditions, IRNA quoted Sasan Zare, the spokesman of the campaign, as saying.

Yet what unfolded exceeded expectations. Within just a few days, millions signed up, adding their names to a list that continues to grow rapidly, and it has reached a staggering figure of 31.3 million participants, aged 12 to 60, so far. Over 60 percent of them are women, which indicates their pioneering role in social fields.

According to Zare, the campaign, on the surface a widespread social movement to declare public readiness to sacrifice one’s life for Iran, is a concrete interpretation of the Iranian people’s identity and belief, a reflection of Islamic and Shiite teachings at historical turning points.

The JANFADA campaign is a true representation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Unlike the West and Zionist narratives, it demonstrates dynamism, constructiveness, and full readiness of the Iranian people in the face of threats, he said.

It is a symbol of a nation’s resilience to achieve its national and international rights, highlighting that economic pressures, security, and psychological warfare have had no impact on public will, Zarei further noted.

JANFADA girls demonstrate readiness to defend country

Thousands of girls from different age groups and from all walks of life participated in a rally in Tehran on April 17 to show their preparedness to defend their homeland against any aggression by enemies.

The event, organized under the “JANFADA” campaign, aimed to renew allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and declare support for the armed forces.

In a message marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the new Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, referred to the campaign, stating: “Undoubtedly, your resounding cries in the public squares have a profound impact on the outcome of the negotiations. Likewise, the astonishing and ever-increasing number of millions participating in the campaign is an influential factor in this arena.”

Iranian women and girls who are ready to sacrifice their lives with love for their homeland took to the streets, as they did over the past 48 nights, holding the tricolor Iranian flag to say that they will defend the country to the last drop of blood, shoulder to shoulder with men and the armed forces.

Support for one’s homeland and the willingness to defend it is nothing new for Iranians. The country’s history is filled with moments when people, despite their differences, have stood united at critical turning points. From resisting foreign invasions in ancient times to enduring the pressures of modern conflicts, one constant remains: a profound sense of belonging to the land and a shared national identity.

Officials describe the popular campaign’s participation figures as “an active reservoir of social capital” emerging in real time. Participants across various provinces of Iran said that the campaign communicated the society’s readiness to confront the adversaries.

Many believe that this message echoes that of millions who see their registration as a declaration of presence, made visible in the streets at night and recorded formally in the campaign’s rapidly growing database.



MT/ MG

