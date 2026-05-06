“Revolutionizing Motherhood” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “Revolutionizing Motherhood: The Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo” written by Marguerite Guzman Bouvard has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Zeynab Kazemkhah has translated the book and Vazn-e Donya (Weight of World) Publication has brought it out in 340 pages, IRNA reported.

Originally published in 1994, “Revolutionizing Motherhood” examines one of the most astonishing human rights movements of recent years. During the Argentine junta's Dirty War against subversives, as tens of thousands were abducted, tortured, and disappeared, a group of women forged the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo and changed Argentine politics forever.

The Mothers began in the 1970s as an informal group of working-class housewives making the rounds of prisons and military barracks in search of their disappeared children. As they realized that both state and church officials were conspiring to withhold information, they started to protest, claiming the administrative center of Argentina, the Plaza de Mayo, as their center stage.

In this volume, Marguerite G. Bouvard traces the history of the Mothers and examines how they have transformed maternity from a passive, domestic role to one of public strength. Bouvard also gives a detailed history of contemporary Argentina, including the military's debacle in the Falklands, the fall of the junta, and the efforts of subsequent governments to reach an accord with the Mothers. Finally, the author examines their current agenda and their continuing struggle to bring the murderers of their children to justice.

Marguerite Guzman Bouvard was born in Trieste, Italy. She is a former professor of Political Science and poetry workshops, and the author of 20 books in the fields of politics, women's rights, human rights, grief, illness, and spirituality.

SS/SAB