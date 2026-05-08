Ministers investigate ways to facilitate goods unloading, clearance from ports, borders

TEHRAN- The Ministers of Transport and Urban Development and of Economic Affairs and Finance, along with their deputies, held a joint meeting to discuss strategies for facilitating the unloading and clearance of goods from ports and borders, as well as utilizing alternative corridors to supply essential goods.

According to IRNA reporting from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the joint meeting of Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Transport and Urban Development, and Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, was held on May 6, with the participation of deputies from both ministries. The stated purpose of the meeting was to examine alternative corridors to southern ports in order to secure essential goods, with priority given to basic commodities.

During the session, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance presented a comprehensive report on the country's import and export situation, and alternative routes for continuing the import and export of essential goods in the coming months were reviewed.

The report was prepared using experiences gained from the 12-day war of 2025 (Iranian year 1404) and the recent 40-day war. It outlines proposed routes for imports, exports, and the use of alternative corridors. The report also offers suggestions for sustaining this process in the coming months.

Subsequently, representatives from free zones and the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development presented a report on the current situation and proposals related to facilitating goods movement.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, including utilizing the capacity of northern ports and other corridors to facilitate imports and exports, the readiness of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance to increase bilateral trade with neighboring countries, developing cooperation frameworks with provincial governors to streamline trade processes, and providing necessary incentives to facilitate the movement of essential goods.

Additionally, amending certain regulations to ease the transfer and movement of goods needed by the public was another key topic raised at the meeting.

Based on the decision made in this session, the results of the studies and executive proposals related to the transportation and supply of basic goods will be submitted to the President in a report following expert finalization.

In this regard, a joint committee and secretariat has been formed for planning the facilitation of essential goods imports and exports, which includes the Planning and Budget Organization, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Diverse plans for land and maritime trade underway

The head of the Economic Committee of the parliament stated that one of the country's underutilized capacities is trade through land borders and the Caspian Sea, and diverse plans are underway to realize this.

According to IRNA, Seyyed Shamseddin Hosseini said on Thursday in a gathering of private sector activists in Mazandaran province in Sari, referencing information obtained after the 12-day war and the third imposed war: "One of the country's capacities that has not been sufficiently utilized is trade through land borders and the use of Caspian Sea capacities."

He added: "Today's meeting was focused on how we can use the Caspian Sea to fill existing gaps and compensate for shortfalls in the country. We have a very important and strategic sea called the Caspian Sea, which connects Iran to major countries like Russia."

Hosseini emphasized the special position of Mazandaran province, stating: "Mazandaran province, with its numerous ports including Amirabad, Behshahr, Neka, and Nowshahr port, has this capacity. Additionally, the Mazandaran Free Zone is taking shape."

He added: "One of the priorities should be utilizing the capacity of the Northern Free Zone (which covers the northern ports) so that we can conduct exports from this region."

He further clarified: "The main goal of this meeting is to harness this opportunity and capacity through consultation with private sector activists, deputy economic affairs managers of the provincial government, and the Mazandaran Chamber of Commerce."

Mazandaran has three ports: Amirabad Behshahr, Nowshahr Special Economic Zone, and Fereydunkenar.

Nowshahr Port Special Economic Zone, with over 80 years of history, spans 88 hectares and has 11 commercial and service berths, modern port and maritime equipment, and suitable capacity for loading and unloading various types of goods and accommodating commercial vessels of up to 6,500 tons.

The General Directorate of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Mazandaran is based in the Nowshahr Special Economic Zone, and Fereydunkenar Port is under its jurisdiction.

MA