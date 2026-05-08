Iran’s Zare and Gholizadeh grab gold and silver at IWF Junior Worlds

TEHRAN — Iran’s Abolfazl Zare and Farhad Gholizadeh combined to deliver a standout haul at the 2026 IWF World Junior Championships on Friday, with Zare taking gold and Gholizadeh silver in the men’s 110kg division.

Zare powered to a 180kg snatch and added 220kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 400kg to claim top spot. Gholizadeh struck for 179kg in the snatch and 208kg in the clean and jerk, posting 387kg to secure second place.

Simone Abati of Italy won bronze with 173–200–373.

On Thursday, Hamidreza Zarei earned bronze for Iran in the men’s 94kg category. Zarei registered 162kg in the snatch and 204kg in the clean and jerk to finish with 366kg, securing third.

The 2026 Junior World Weightlifting Championships are being held in Ismailia, Egypt, from 2–8 May.