Iran’s Zarei wins bronze at IWF World Junior Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Hamidreza Zarei captured a bronze medal at the 2026 IWF World Junior Championships on Thursday night in Ismailia, Egypt.

Competing in the men’s 94kg category, Zarei lifted 162kg in the snatch and 204kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with a 366kg total to secure third place.

Venezuela’s Mauricio Loaiza claimed the gold medal with an impressive performance, adding 28kg to his previous best total and finishing at 166kg in the snatch, 207kg in the clean and jerk, and 373kg overall.

Georgia’s Goga Jajvani earned the snatch gold but faced pressure in the clean and jerk after two missed attempts at 198kg. He successfully lifted 200kg on his final attempt, bringing his total to 367kg and earning him the silver medal.