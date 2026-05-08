Iran’s Mohammadi and Nemati win gold and silver at IWF Junior Worlds

TEHRAN — Iran’s Hamidreza Mohammadi and Taha Nemati won a gold and silver medal respectively at the 2026 IWF World Junior Championships on Friday in the men’s +110kg division.

Mohammadi lifted 180kg in the snatch and added 221kg in the clean and jerk to win a gold medal for a total of 401kg. His compatriot Nemati seized a silver medal by lifting 172kg in the snatch and 220kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 392kg.

Uzbekistan’s Omadillo Olimov won bronze medal with 388kg.

On Thursday, Hamidreza Zarei had earned bronze for Iran in the men’s 94kg category. Abolfazl Zare and Farhad Gholizadeh also won a gold and silver medal respectively in the men’s 110kg division earlier in the day on Friday.

The 2026 Junior World Weightlifting Championships were held in Ismailia, Egypt, from 2–8 May.