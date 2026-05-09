China's Youth Today: Ambitious, Open-Minded, and Responsible

TEHRAN- Since arriving in Iran, I have met many young Iranians. Their passion and energy have left a deep impression on me. Iranian friends are also very interested in what the younger generation in China looks like. China's Youth Day has just passed. Originating 107 years ago as a patriotic student movement, the day now serves as a window into the lives of young Chinese people today. Who are they? What concerns them? How are they engaging with society? I would like to share a few observations with our Iranian friends.

They are doers, not talkers

A growing number of young Chinese are choosing to align their personal aspirations with the needs of society. Each year, tens of thousands of university graduates volunteer to work in remote rural areas, helping to improve education, healthcare, and agricultural techniques. They are not assigned to these posts but apply voluntarily through open recruitment programs. One young volunteer who taught in the mountainous region of western China said, "I wanted to see the real China and do something real." Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that this year marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan, a time when young people have a great opportunity to make their mark. These young people are getting hands-on experience, learning about their country's realities, and bringing fresh ideas and energy to more regions with their own actions.

They are innovators who dare to push boundaries

Young Chinese are making their mark in the fields of science and technology. In cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence, aerospace engineering, and biomedicine, the average age of core R&D teams has fallen to around 35. In the commercial space sector, for example, the founders and key technical staff of several leading private rocket companies were born after 1985, or even after 1990. They are not bound by conventional wisdom, are willing to take risks, and have earned the respect of the market through their achievements. This spirit of innovation is not only driving China's industrial progress but also contributing to the advancement of global science and technology.

They are open-minded global citizens

China's younger generation has a more global outlook than any before it. Each year, over 500,000 Chinese students study abroad, while large numbers of international young people come to China for exchanges. At UN climate conferences, WorldSkills competitions, and international academic meetings, young Chinese actively participate in discussions, propose solutions, and demonstrate their skills. They are accustomed to connecting with their peers around the world via social media, sharing music, films, and cuisine, and discussing common issues such as climate change and new energy. They appreciate diverse cultures while also taking pleasure in introducing Chinese calligraphy, characters, and cuisine. This openness and self-confidence stem from their country's development and from their deep engagement with the world.

They follow global affairs and stand firmly for fairness and justice

Chinese youth care not only about their own country's development but also deeply about peace and conflict elsewhere. In recent years, the ongoing wars in the Middle East, with countless civilians suffering as a result, have touched the hearts of millions of young Chinese. They express their concern on social media, take part in academic discussions about the Middle East, and call on all parties to immediately cease fire and stop hostilities, opposing the use or threat of force. In 2025, youth representatives from more than 130 countries and regions gathered in Beijing to jointly issue the World Youth Peace Initiative, urging young people everywhere to take the lead in opposing unilateralism, hegemonism, and protectionism, and to stand as steadfast defenders of world peace. At the SCO Youth Forum and the China-Arab Youth Development Forum, Chinese youth have joined their peers from other nations in exploring ways to resolve regional flashpoints through political dialogue. For them, peace is not an abstract idea but something that finds expression in concrete action.

They also face pressures, but choose to respond proactively

Like their peers in many countries, young Chinese face real pressures such as a fast pace of work and so on. What is commendable is that most are actively looking for solutions—some are starting businesses in smaller cities or rural areas, others are working as freelancers, and still others are enhancing their skills through further study. They do not complain easily; instead, they strive to find their own rhythm amid a changing world.

At the heart of the spirit of Youth Day are patriotism, progress, and hard work. Young Chinese today are reinterpreting these values through their own actions: patriotism means doing every small task well; progress means learning a little every day; hard work means striving for excellence in ordinary posts.

Youth knows no borders, and friendship builds the future. When a nation's young people step onto the world stage with confidence, composure, and goodwill, the world becomes a richer and warmer place. If you encounter Chinese students or young travelers in Iran, feel free to say hello. You may find that the distance of thousands of kilometers is not as far as you imagine—for young hearts are always connected.