French presidential hopeful Mélenchon calls Israel the ‘region’s most dangerous state’

French politician and presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon described Israel as “the most dangerous state in the region,” accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of fueling wars and carrying out attacks against neighboring countries amid escalating tensions across the Middle East.

Speaking in an interview with the French channel LCI, Mélenchon said Israel was the main force behind the expansion of military tensions in the region, Kurdistan24 reported.

He also accused Israel of committing what he described as “genocide crimes,” while emphasizing that his criticism was directed at the current Israeli government.

In another part of the interview, Mélenchon revealed details of a conversation he held with a United Nations military official regarding the position of UN forces in the event of an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon.

According to Mélenchon, the official told him that orders had been issued for withdrawal.

The French politician strongly criticized that position, arguing that the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces contradicts the core nature of their mission.

He stressed that the role of peacekeeping forces should be to separate conflicting sides rather than retreat from confrontation zones.

“France will not tolerate attacks against its soldiers, and there must be a response,” Mélenchon added.