Iran's top diplomat criticizes US ‘Provocations’ in talks with Turkish, British counterparts

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone conversations with his Turkish and British counterparts on Friday to discuss recent regional developments, ongoing diplomatic efforts, and the fragile ceasefire following the US-led war against Iran.

During his call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi briefed him on Iran's latest initiatives aimed at securing a lasting end to the imposed war. He criticized recent provocative actions by the United States in the Persian Gulf, describing them as detrimental to diplomatic progress and as deepening public mistrust in Iran toward Washington’s intentions.

Araghchi referred to “adventurous moves” and “insulting rhetoric” by senior US officials, stating that Washington is undermining ceasefire agreements and escalating tensions through military maneuvers. “Such destructive behavior only weakens the path of diplomacy and reinforces Iranian skepticism about the sincerity of the American side,” he added.

He emphasized that ending illegal acts of aggression and abandoning excessive and unreasonable policies by the United States are essential for advancing the current diplomatic process.

In response, Fidan reaffirmed Ankara’s support for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution. He stressed the importance of continued dialogue and regional cooperation to end hostilities and prevent further escalation, reiterating Turkey’s commitment to regional stability through diplomacy.

Araghchi also held a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss regional developments, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing ceasefire efforts. The two sides exchanged views on regional stability and the latest diplomatic developments surrounding the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The talks came amid heightened tensions following the recent US and Israeli war against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026. In response to attacks on its vessels, Iran closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz. After forty days of conflict, the two sides accepted a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire on April 8, which remains in effect.

