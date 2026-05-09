Iran's parliament advances plan to establish an independent body for managing Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN- Iran's parliament is reviewing an 11-article strategic bill titled “Strategic Action for Ensuring Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.” The proposed legislation seeks to grant Iran full control over what it describes as the world’s most critical oil and energy chokepoint.

According to Mohammad Reza Rezaei-Kouchi, chairman of the Parliament’s Construction Committee, the plan would restrict the passage of vessels belonging to countries that participated in the recent imposed war against Iran. “These countries will only be permitted to transit after paying compensation for the damages inflicted,” he said.

For all other vessels, passage would be subject to obtaining official permits and paying fees for “guidance, supervision, and security services.”

Rezaei-Kouchi stressed that all such payments must be made exclusively in Iranian rials.

The Iranian Parliament Research Center has also proposed the establishment of a “semi-independent public organization” to oversee management of the strait. The body would function as an entity operating between government ministries and private-sector institutions.

Babak Negahdari, head of the research center, stated that the proposed organization would be tasked with ensuring safety and security, maintaining uninterrupted transit, managing risks, and responding rapidly to maritime and technological developments. He noted that the body would operate under an agency or public corporation model in order to avoid excessive bureaucratic constraints.

Several Iranian institutions — including military, economic, and environmental bodies — are currently active in the Strait of Hormuz region. The proposed organization would coordinate among them, prevent overlapping responsibilities, and regulate interactions between executive institutions and the armed forces.

The services provided by the organization would include maritime piloting, safety and rescue operations, marine environmental protection, and port infrastructure services.

The organization would also establish a transparent financial reporting system, monitor maritime activities, ensure compliance with regulations, and provide feedback to relevant authorities.

Negahdari added that further studies regarding the legal framework, duties, and authorities of the proposed body are still underway. The plan has already been reviewed by the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission. However, final approval will require a vote during an open session of the Majlis (Iranian parliament).

It remains unclear whether lawmakers will ultimately endorse the creation of a formal independent body for managing the Strait of Hormuz or pursue an alternative mechanism instead.