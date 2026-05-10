Poster of 7th online Tehran International Book Fair released

The poster for the 37th edition of the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), the country’s largest annual cultural event, which is to be held online for the seventh time, has been released.

The poster is designed by Marjan Jalali with art direction by Davood Arsooni. Drawing on Iran’s visual identity through national colors and a conceptual narrative of the book, the poster aims to elevate “reading” from an individual activity to a social, cultural, and national act, Honaronline reported.

Using minimal and symbolic graphic forms, the poster unifies imagery representing “the book,” “Iran,” and “national identity” within a single frame.

In its design, an attempt has been made to portray the shape of Iran’s geography through a mosaic-like arrangement of books that, while emphasizing the diversity of ethnicities and cultures, creates a simple metaphor for Iran’s face. The blue color, merging with green and red books at the top and the bottom of the poster, respectively, symbolizes the everlasting Caspian Sea and the eternal Persian Gulf.

The green and red forms at the top and bottom of the poster initially evoke open books, whose pages, shaped like folded volumes, also reference the screens of reading tools such as tablets, e-readers, and mobile phones, offering a special nod to the virtual nature of the exhibition.

The breaks and angles in the poster recall the uneven borders of the country’s geography; at the same time, the continuity of the forms reinforces the idea of territorial integrity and unity. The repetition of the book motif conveys the message that the geography of Iran is built from text and culture. In this narrative, each book symbolizes an ethnic group, a province, or even an individual citizen, independent elements that, together, form the meaning of “Iran.”

The poster’s color palette is intentionally based on the three colors green, white, and red, creating visual balance while evoking the Iranian flag.

The Persian typography of the poster title, using a typeface rooted in Iranian calligraphy, appears geometric and modern, reminding the viewer of the ancient heritage of Iranian script while, alongside the poster’s minimalist and modern structure, indicating that this heritage can be reinterpreted within new forms.

The motto selected for this year’s edition of the fair is “Let's Read for Iran,” just like last year in the 36th TIBF, highlighting the nation’s commitment to fostering a culture of reading and intellectual engagement.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the fair is widely regarded as Iran’s most significant publishing event, annually drawing hundreds of domestic and international publishers as well as large crowds of book lovers, academics, and cultural figures.

The decision to hold this year’s fair online was finalized during the first meeting of the policy-making council in the new Iranian year, following a comprehensive review of the country's current situation and the status of the publishing industry, which have been negatively affected by the recent war, imposed by the US and Israel on the country, that has led to the closure of some publishing units and hindered many publishers' ability to organize a physical presence at a large-scale venue.

The virtual format has been chosen for the seventh time following a model successfully established and tested during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, further details regarding publisher registration and the distribution of purchase subsidies, including book vouchers, will be released in the coming days.

The online edition of Tehran Book Fair was first launched in January 2021 by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance as a response to the cancellation of the 33rd TIBF due to the pandemic. From 2022 to 2025, the virtual event ran concurrently with the physical international exhibition. This year’s transition to a purely virtual format marks a significant effort to maintain the country’s premier cultural event amidst regional instability.

Over the years, the Tehran International Book Fair has evolved into a major cultural marketplace and a vibrant meeting point for publishers, writers, translators, and readers. Beyond book sales, it hosts a wide range of cultural programs, including unveiling ceremonies, panel discussions, and professional meetings.

With preparations gaining momentum, the 37th edition is expected to once again underscore the central role of books and publishing in Iran’s cultural landscape while strengthening the country’s literary ties with the international community.

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