Tourism minister unveils post-war revitalization plan

TEHRAN – Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has announced a strategic roadmap to boost Iran’s tourism sector following the conclusion of the recent US-Israeli attack on the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of a memorial service for martyr Ali Larijani and his son at Imam Sadeq (AS) Mosque in Tehran on Saturday, Salehi-Amiri revealed that 149 historical sites have been identified as damaged so far due to foreign strikes. "Some of these sites are located within military zones, and a full assessment is currently pending safer access," he stated. Initial estimates place the financial damage at approximately $7.5 million.

Salehi-Amiri condemned the strikes as a manifestation of a "deep-seated animosity" toward Iran's millennia-old civilization. "A regime with less than a century of history, built on occupation and the blood of children, cannot tolerate the grandeur of an ancient civilization like Iran," he remarked, referring to the Zionist regime.

Tehran has launched a diplomatic and legal offensive, communicating the extent of the cultural destruction to the United Nations, UNESCO, and the Hague. According to the Minister, UNESCO has pledged to dispatch a technical delegation to Tehran at the earliest opportunity.

"The atrocities in Tehran and Isfahan have been documented by over 40 international media outlets, echoing even within American news cycles," Salehi-Amiri noted.

He added that a national and global campaign is being formed to involve Iranians at home and abroad in the reconstruction of the 149 damaged monuments. Technical studies and debris removal have already commenced, with stabilization efforts set to begin in the coming days.

Reflecting on the recent Nowruz holiday (March 21 to April 4), the Minister highlighted the remarkable resilience of the Iranian people. Despite the shadow of war, over 29.7 million trips were recorded across the country.

"This year, the pattern of travel shifted toward security," he explained, noting that 4.8 million people visited Mazandaran and 3.8 million traveled to Gilan. Notably, 4.7 million Iranians sought the tranquility of rural areas, aligning with the government's efforts to revive village-based lifestyles, culinary traditions, and handicrafts.

The Minister confirmed that a specialized post-war tourism stimulus package has been finalized following consultations with the Ministry of Economy, the Planning and Budget Organization, and the Central Bank. "The implementation of this plan will coincide with the official declaration of our national victory," he asserted.

Salehi-Amiri also pointed to the government’s commitment to rural development, stating that in the year 1404, 60 trillion rials were allocated to rural employment, resulting in 29,000 individuals being introduced to banks for job-creation facilities.

"We believe in a cultural migration back to our roots," the Minister concluded. "By reviving the authentic lifestyle of our villages, we are not just boosting tourism; we are preserving the very essence of the Iranian identity."

SAB/