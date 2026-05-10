Iran condemns Bahrain’s mass citizenship revocations as ‘collective punishment’

TEHRAN – Iran’s High Council for Human Rights (HCHR) has strongly condemned Bahrain’s decision to revoke the citizenship of 69 Bahraini nationals, describing the move as illegal, arbitrary, and a clear violation of human rights principles.

In a statement released on Sunday, the HCHR said the measure amounted to “collective punishment” and an “extrajudicial penalty” that cannot be justified under any civilized legal system.

According to the statement, those stripped of citizenship include clerics, eulogists, social activists, women, men, and even children and infants — all deprived of their nationality without judicial procedures, legal investigations, or court rulings, and solely based on an order issued by the Bahraini king.

Iran’s top rights body stressed that the right to nationality is a fundamental right recognized under international law, citing Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality.” It added that Bahrain’s action, particularly the inclusion of children and infants, violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The HCHR also criticized 'repeated and unfounded accusations of support for Iran or espionage for foreign entities,' saying such claims are being used as a pretext to suppress opposition voices in Bahrain.

The headquarters called on UN human rights bodies, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council, the Committee on the Rights of the Child, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to officially condemn Bahrain’s actions and demand the restoration of citizenship to all affected individuals, especially children and infants.

On April 27, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior announced that it had revoked the citizenship of 69 people, accusing them of sympathizing with Iran and “colluding with foreign entities.” The move came as Iran was defending itself in the war with the United States and Israel, which began on February 28.

Separately, regional tensions have also affected other nations. According to The New York Times, the UAE has launched a large-scale expulsion of thousands of Pakistani workers, particularly Shiite Pakistanis, amid a rift over Pakistan’s mediation between the US and Iran. Pakistani Shiite religious leaders estimate that thousands have been deported from the UAE since mid-April. The Emirates appears upset that Pakistan has failed to condemn Iranian strikes on Emirati territory more forcefully while simultaneously brokering peace between Washington and Tehran.