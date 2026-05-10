Iran submits official response to latest US proposal to end war

TEHRAN-- Islamic Republic has submitted its official reply to the latest US proposal aimed at reaching a deal that would allow a permanent end to the US-Israeli war against Iran, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Sunday.

No details about Iran’s response have been released so far.

The source told Tasnim that, at the current stage, negotiations are focused exclusively on the cessation of hostilities.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei previously stated: "For now, we have decided to focus on ending the war, because this issue is a matter of concern for the entire region, for our nation, and for the international community."

Pakistan brokered a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington on April 8, halting nearly 40 days of joint US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic. Follow-up talks were held in Islamabad days later but failed to produce a breakthrough.