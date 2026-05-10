Iran dismantles two Mossad-linked terrorist cells, arrests spy

TEHRAN – Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has announced the dismantling of two terrorist cells linked to Israel’s Mossad, as well as the arrest of an agent attempting to smuggle classified military intelligence abroad.

According to a detailed statement released by the Ministry on Sunday, the first operational cell consisted of four members active in West Azerbaijan and Tehran provinces. The team had received funding from Mossad in several stages and was planning terrorist operations against sensitive centers and government buildings, in addition to a specific assassination plot targeting an individual in Tehran.

When security forces confronted the cell, the operatives put up armed resistance. In the ensuing clash, one agent was killed and the other three were arrested.

The second Mossad-affiliated cell was operating in Kerman and Alborz provinces. Intelligence agencies identified the group while they were conducting reconnaissance for a planned attack against Iranian military personnel. All three members of this cell were arrested before they could carry out any hostile action.

Security forces seized a significant cache of weapons and espionage equipment from the hideout of the second cell. The confiscated items included three drones with a dedicated transport vehicle, three semi-automatic pistols with suppressors, one Winchester rifle, one scoped rifle, large quantities of ammunition, several long-range handheld and vehicle-mounted two-way radios, Starlink receiver devices, and bulletproof vests.

In a separate operation in northern Iran, an individual identified as "Masoud" was arrested for attempting to send classified information about a military center to foreign countries.

The Intelligence Ministry confirmed that all hostile plots were neutralized before any attacks could be executed.