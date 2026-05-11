New support programs for damaged industries, low-income households on agenda

TEHRAN- The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, in a joint meeting with members of the Social Committee of Parliament, said that new support programs for the reconstruction of damaged industries and support for low-income households are on the agenda.

According to IRNA, Seyed Ali Madanizadeh stated in this meeting that since the onset of war conditions, the necessary preparedness for managing the country's economy had been established.

He added: The main focus was on supplying and distributing basic goods, managing trade, and facilitating the entry of needed items into the country. Through the efforts of the customs system, banking network, insurance sector, and tax affairs organization, government services continued without interruption.

Emphasizing that preventing commodity shortages was a government priority, he added: Despite the attack on the banking network, government employees' salaries were paid 10 days early.

In the insurance sector, through incentives, the process of shipping goods from ports was facilitated. The commodity exchange and funds remained active, and financing for enterprises continued.

The Economy Minister announced the implementation of support facilities for small enterprises and said: On the "Kat" system, enterprises with fewer than 50 employees, conditional on not laying off staff, can benefit from facilities. So far, 40,000 enterprises have registered for this plan.

Regarding upcoming programs, he stated: A policy package for supporting the reconstruction of industries has been formulated, under which large industries will be supported through low-interest facilities, investment, and tax exemptions.

For small and medium industries, tax support, social security, grants, and working capital facilities have been planned.

Madanizadeh also announced the implementation of the "Afra" plan to support lower-income deciles and said: Under this plan, each household will be allocated credit with a six-month repayment period. In addition, a "Reconstruction Fund" will be established to support damaged enterprises and households, with resources secured from public participation and investments. Its implementation requires approval from the government and parliament.

Referring to the government's logistics plans, he clarified: The transfer of a portion of imports from southern ports to northern ports and land borders is on the agenda. In the short term, the supply of basic goods and industrial raw materials is a priority. Furthermore, the development of road and rail transport infrastructure will be prioritized in development spending.

EF/MA