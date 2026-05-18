Belarus, Iran discuss expanding tourism co-operation

TEHRAN - Officials from Belarus and Iran discussed expanding bilateral co-operation in the tourism sector during a meeting in Minsk, according to a report published Monday by SB News.

Kirill Masharsky, director of Belarus’ National Tourism Agency, met with Alireza Sanei, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus, to review prospects for closer collaboration in tourism and related sectors.

The two sides exchanged views on priority areas for future interaction and discussed the possibility of launching joint tourism projects aimed at increasing tourist exchanges between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to simplifying visa procedures, which officials described as an important factor in facilitating travel and boosting tourism co-operation.

The meeting also identified medical tourism as a potential area for collaboration between Belarus and Iran.

According to the report, Masharsky and Sanei expressed mutual interest in advancing the proposed initiatives and agreed to continue consultations aimed at preparing concrete proposals and organizing future working meetings.

The discussions took place in Minsk as both countries seek to strengthen ties in tourism and other sectors.

AM