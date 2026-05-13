Diesel crisis deepens as Hormuz conflict bites

TEHRAN- Global energy markets are reeling from a new and dangerous shock. According to an article published on Tuesday by Foreign Policy, titled “Iran War Chokes ‘Major Driver’ of Global Economy,” the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is inflicting severe damage on diesel supplies, an impact even more acute than the disruption to crude oil.

The article notes that among the many areas of the economy fouled up by U.S. military action, diesel fuel has been hit hardest.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for oil and refined products, is now threatened by conflict and escalation with Iran, directly imperiling tanker traffic. Unlike crude oil, diesel is far more vulnerable. Refined products have fewer alternative routes and less spare global refining capacity, causing prices to spike more sharply.

The ripple effects are already spreading. Diesel is the lifeblood of shipping, freight, agriculture, and heating.

As prices surge, so does inflation across entire economies. Compounding the problem are limited strategic reserves. While nations maintain large stockpiles of crude oil, diesel reserves are smaller, more expensive, and harder to replace quickly.

Furthermore, markets are pricing in a sustained “geopolitical risk premium.” Even without actual supply cuts, the mere threat of a Hormuz blockade or attack is driving prices higher.

Analysts warn that unless diplomatic channels reopen, the world faces a prolonged and painful squeeze on one of its most essential fuels—threatening to choke the major driver of the global economy just as recovery remains fragile.