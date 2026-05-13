From Assaluyeh to Lavan: Resilience of Iran's energy industry in shadow of sanctions, war

TEHRAN- Iran's energy industry has experienced an unprecedented period in recent years, including economic pressures from sanctions, increased geopolitical tensions, and continuous fluctuations in the global energy market. It has reached a level of development where, according to an oil and gas industry manager, the indigenization of a significant portion of this industry in recent years has led to increased resilience against recent threats and damages.

The third imposed war, which began on the 9th of Esfand (28th of February) with the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a number of military commanders, and the massacre of 168 children at the Shajareh Minab school by the American-Zionist enemy coalition, also brought damages to the country's energy sector. Targeting Iran's two energy hubs in Assaluyeh and Mahshahr, as well as attacking the Lavan oil region just hours after a ceasefire announcement, demonstrated the depth of the enemy's strategy to destroy vital infrastructure of the country's industry and production. However, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not leave these acts of aggression unanswered and targeted enemy-related energy infrastructure in the region.

Although the extent of damage to energy units has not been officially announced, with more than a month having passed since the start of the ceasefire, Esmaeil Saghab Esfahani, head of the Energy Optimization Organization, recently stated on the matter: "Contrary to some narratives, not all refineries have been shut down, nor can it be said that the damages were insignificant. The reality is that part of the country's gas and fuel network has been damaged, and compensating for it requires time and significant financial resources. The return of some damaged capacities will take between 18 months to 2 years and requires the provision of specialized equipment, safety tests, and substantial costs. At the same time, responsible authorities have been working with all their might since the first days to restore capacities."

Regarding the capability and resilience of Iran's oil and energy industry and an analysis of the current situation, Meysam Jafarzadeh, a manager in the oil and gas industry, told IRNA: "Iran's oil and gas industry operates in one of the most difficult investment environments in the world — an environment simultaneously affected by financial and technological sanctions, limited access to international capital, and geopolitical tensions in the sensitive Persian Gulf region. Nevertheless, this industry has been able to maintain its development path by relying on domestic capabilities and developing indigenous engineering capacities, and has even achieved significant accomplishments in some areas."

Stating that Iran's energy industry has been influenced by three main variables in recent years, he added: "International pressures in the financial and technological spheres, increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and continuous fluctuations in the global energy market are among the most important factors that have affected the development process of this industry."

According to Jafarzadeh, intelligent management of these conditions has allowed the country's oil and gas industry to continue its infrastructure development path by relying on domestic engineering capabilities and the active presence of Iranian and knowledge-based companies.

* Persian Gulf and paradox of risk and security

Referring to the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf region in global energy equations, this oil and gas industry manager stated: "The Persian Gulf is considered one of the most important energy supply hubs in the world, with about one-fifth of global oil trade passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, any tension or uncertainty in this region can quickly affect global energy markets and increase risk-related costs."

He continued: "In such conditions, countries that can guarantee sustainable energy production and security of transit will have a more important position in global energy equations. Although regional risks may lead to investor caution in the short term, in the long term, the importance of major energy producers for global economic stability will increase."

Jafarzadeh, emphasizing the role of indigenization in increasing the resilience of the country's oil and gas industry, noted: "In recent years, a significant portion of specialized activities in this industry, including drilling operations, field development, construction of transmission lines, and manufacturing refinery equipment, have been carried out by domestic experts and companies. This process has strengthened the domestic supply chain and reduced dependence on foreign equipment and services."

* Operational priorities: Joint fields and value chain

He cited the South Pars gas field as one of the most important successful examples of indigenization in the country's energy industry and reminded: "The development of this massive field was carried out under conditions of international restrictions and relying on the capabilities of engineering companies and domestic manufacturers, and it represents a valuable experience in managing large energy projects."

The CEO of Lavan Oil, Gas and Energy Development Group pointed to the need for serious attention to the development of joint fields and said: "In joint fields, time is a very important factor, and any delay in the development of these fields can lead to a reduction in Iran's share of shared resources. Therefore, it is necessary to accelerate the development process of these fields by utilizing modern technologies and precise reservoir management."

He also emphasized the necessity of developing downstream industries in the oil and gas sector and added: "Moving towards the development of refineries and petrochemical complexes and reducing dependence on crude oil exports is considered one of the most important economic strategies of the country. The development of the value chain in downstream industries can, in addition to increasing added value, provide the basis for job creation and diversification of energy exports."

Jafarzadeh referred to the issue of financing large energy projects and said: "Given the restrictions caused by sanctions on attracting foreign capital, utilizing the capacities of the domestic capital market has become more important. In this context, instruments such as project funds, issuing specialized bonds in the energy sector, as well as public-private partnership models can play an important role in financing large oil and gas projects."

Referring to the future outlook of Iran's energy industry, he stated: "Although sanctions have created many challenges for this industry, at the same time, they have increased domestic experience and capability in managing complex conditions. In today's world, the power of countries in the energy sector is not limited merely to the volume of oil and gas reserves, but the ability to manage risk, develop indigenous technologies, and turn challenges into economic opportunities are also determining factors in the position of countries in the global energy market."

According to this oil industry manager, Iran, by strengthening its knowledge-based capacity and utilizing its unique geographical position, can consolidate its position not only as an exporter but also as a strategic and sustainable energy hub in the heart of the Persian Gulf.

MA