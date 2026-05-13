'War crimes' shout rings through Senate as Hegseth asks for billions

TEHRAN — The practiced silence of a Senate subcommittee hearing was shattered Tuesday as anti-war activists confronted War Secretary Pete Hegseth, turning a high-stakes budget session into a visceral indictment of the U.S. military’s war on Iran.

The disruption, which saw protesters removed in handcuffs, served as a stark reminder of the crumbling domestic support for a war that has left Washington in a strategic and economic bind.

The afternoon began with a haunting visual: a row of activists in “No War on Iran” shirts standing in stone-faced silence directly behind Hegseth as he presented a staggering $1.5 trillion defense budget.

The quiet broke when Capitol Police moved in to clear the gallery, prompting a female demonstrator, reportedly an Iranian American activist affiliated with Code Pink, to level a direct charge of legal and moral culpability.

“If you approve this budget, you will be complicit in the war crimes of this administration,” she shouted, her voice echoing through the marble chamber before she was marched out by security.

She also said that “the Iranian-American community is against this illegal war.”

Hegseth, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine, attempted to maintain his composure and focus on the administration’s request, framing the massive windfall as essential for “deterrence” and restoring “readiness.”

However, the war secretary faced sharp questioning from lawmakers who pressed for an exit strategy that remains conspicuously absent.

Despite a ceasefire announced over a month ago, the campaign of aggression, which began on February 28 as a joint operation with Israel, has reached a grueling standstill, with Iran refusing to yield to Washington’s excessive demands and resisting the so-called American blockade of its ports.

The scene on Capitol Hill reflects a broader national fatigue. Recent polling indicates that over 60 percent of Americans now view the military action as a mistake, a level of disapproval that rivals the darkest periods of the Iraq War.

For many, the war is no longer a distant geopolitical chess match but a daily financial burden; with gas prices hovering at record highs, the blank check requested by the Pentagon is becoming a political impossibility.

Tuesday’s hearing was less a routine legislative exercise and more a collision of two different Americas: one inside the room seeking billions to sustain a stalemate, and one outside, and increasingly inside the gallery, demanding an end to reckless warmongering.