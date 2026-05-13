Tourism ministry to launch travel card to boost domestic recovery

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has announced the development of a travel card initiative to revitalize the domestic tourism sector and reduce travel costs.

Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei unveiled the plan during a press conference on Tuesday in Tehran. He noted that the initiative draws inspiration from a successful pre-war model in Isfahan, which managed to slash travel costs by half through four percent interest loans provided by provincial banks and significant discounts from the hospitality sector, Mehr reported.

Addressing the severe impact of the recent Ramadan War, Mohseni Bandpei acknowledged that the conflict brought both domestic and international tourism to a virtual standstill. "The activists and professionals in this industry have suffered immense losses," he stated.

To mitigate this, the government has allocated interest-free loans. These funds are earmarked for empowering local communities, standardizing eco-lodges, and establishing handicraft workshops. According to the deputy minister, around 30,000 projects have already been introduced to banks for financing.

Despite the damage caused by the conflict, Mohseni Bandpei argued that the global attention resulting from recent events has inadvertently highlighted Iran’s civilizational and historical capacities. He emphasized that tourism is not just an economic pillar but a vital tool for social resilience and national cohesion.

"During times of insecurity, tourism infrastructure provided safe havens for displaced compatriots," he remarked. He cited the "Gorgan, a Safe Place" initiative in northern Golestan rovince as a prime example of social solidarity. Under this scheme, public and private sectors—including medical services, transportation, and even local businesses—voluntarily provided free services to those displaced by the war, despite it being the peak income-earning season.

The deputy minister provided optimistic data regarding the industry's recovery, noting a 48.5 percent increase in foreign tourist arrivals in March-April 2025 compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, he highlighted Iran's growing international prestige, noting that three Iranian villages were selected as Best Tourism Villages by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 2025. Mohseni Bandpei concluded by reaffirming the ministry's commitment to strategic planning for both domestic and international markets to ensure a significant leap in the post-war era.

War acts as the most immediate and devastating disruptor of the global tourism industry, instantly halting the influx of international visitors and threatening years of strategic investment in infrastructure. Beyond the tragic and often irreparable physical destruction of cultural heritage sites, conflict creates a crisis of perception that can linger long after hostilities cease, as the rebranding of a nation as an insecure destination discourages risk-averse travelers.

Economically, the impact is profound; the sudden cessation of tourist arrivals leads to a collapse in revenue, placing thousands of jobs in jeopardy—from hotel staff to local artisans—and straining the livelihoods of communities dependent on hospitality. However, the post-war recovery phase often prompts a critical paradigm shift, where nations are forced to innovate through domestic travel initiatives and regional diplomacy to restore trust, proving that while tourism is the first victim of war, it also becomes a vital tool for healing and economic reconstruction.

Iran’s domestic tourism landscape is defined by its extraordinary geographical diversity and deep-rooted historical legacy, offering a tapestry of experiences that range from the lush northern forests to the architectural marvels of the central plateau. Recent initiatives by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage have increasingly focused on highlighting lesser-known destinations and empowering local communities. By promoting eco-tourism and standardizing traditional eco-lodges, the state aims to transform tourism into a primary engine for regional development, ensuring that the country’s civilizational assets are preserved while fostering a sense of pride in the nation’s enduring cultural longevity.

In the wake of recent regional challenges, domestic tourism has emerged as a vital pillar of national resilience and social stability. The sector has proven its ability to maintain social cohesion during times of crisis, providing not only economic relief to local businesses but also serving as a means of psychological recovery for the population. New strategies, such as the introduction of the travel card and the allocation of interest-free loans, are designed to make travel more accessible and affordable for the general public. By prioritizing domestic travel as a strategic asset, Iran is strengthening its socio-economic fabric, ensuring that the industry remains a sustainable and inclusive force that balances regional growth with the preservation of national identity.

SAB/