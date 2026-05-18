Four Iranian films receive nominations at 14th International Sound & Film Music Festival in Croatia

TEHRAN – Four films from Iran have received nominations at the 14th International Sound & Film Music Festival (ISFMF), which will be held from May 21 to 24 in Varaždin, Croatia.

The Iranian films are among the nominees of the Crystal Pine Awards for Best Picture, Best Short, and Horizon Award, IRNA reported.

“Without Permission” directed by Hassan Nazer and “Twilight of the Oak” by Mohammad Abedi are nominated for the Best Picture, “Ker” by Sajad Soleymani is nominated for the Best Short, and “Becomes the Sun” by Ali Tabe Emam is nominated for the Horizon Award.

A 2025 Iranian–Scottish drama, “Without Permission” follows the story of an exiled Iranian filmmaker who, after being denied permission to make his scripted project, turns to children to capture their candid voices and perspectives on love, identity, and freedom. By filming secretly in hidden locations, the narrative evolves into a reflection on self-expression within a world of limitations.

“Twilight of the Oak” is a documentary shot in the heart of the Zagros, a mountain range in western Iran. Amid dust and wind, three parallel stories unfold - three facets of a single reality, from the fading oak forests, to the grueling labor of children, to a solitary man on the cold border.

The story of “Ker” revolves around a young man who must hide a woman who has fled her conservative family and sought refuge with him, and even the slightest discovery of her presence could lead to a catastrophe.

The mission of the International Sound & Film Music Festival is to promote the importance of film music and its composers, as well as film sound, and filmmaking in general. The festival's goals are to originate and encourage discussions, connecting people, advising, and educating young composers and filmmakers, but also other people, through discussion panels, seminars, film market, and media publishing.

The festival seeks to start and maintain creative and constructive discussions about that indelible link between film and music.

SS/SAB