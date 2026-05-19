Mass gathering of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari residents on ‘Keshvardoost Street’

People from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province held a gathering near the office of Iran’s martyred Leader to express allegiance to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Participants from all walks of life, including members of the Bakhtiari tribes, assembled on “Keshvardoost Street” and called for continuing the path of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the US–Israel war on February 28.

They pledged allegiance to Iran’s new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. The crowd condemned US–Israeli crimes and called for the preservation of national unity.

