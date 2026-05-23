TEHRAN — The official communiques emerging from the NATO foreign ministers’ gathering in Helsingborg, Sweden, spoke of enhanced burden sharing and a stronger, fairer alliance. Behind those anodyne formulations lies a transatlantic partnership in an advanced state of political decomposition.

The meeting was intended to project unity ahead of the July summit in Ankara. Instead, it laid bare the irreversible damage inflicted on the Western security architecture by Washington’s war on Iran and its accelerating transformation into a predatory hegemon that no longer distinguishes between geopolitical rival and nominal ally.

The cost of complicity

A catalyst for this crisis is the U.S.-Israeli military campaign launched against Iran on February 28.

The conflict relied on dubious intelligence claims regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities that major European capitals reportedly dismissed in private.

When the United States demanded that its so-called allies provide bases, overflight rights, and naval assets to support offensive operations, it encountered something rare. An organized European resistance emerged, grounded firmly in international law and sovereign prerogative.

Spain became the symbolic and practical center of this defiance. Madrid categorically refused to allow the jointly operated bases at Rota and Moron to be used for strikes, subsequently closing Spanish airspace entirely to American military aircraft involved in the campaign.

Spain recognized that the war was initiated unilaterally and in violation of international law. A handful of more compliant states quietly facilitated logistics, becoming complicit in the aggression and sharing moral responsibility for the resulting regional instability and the killing of thousands of civilians in Iran and Lebanon.

This complicity is irrevocably stained by the Minab school massacre and the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei; these atrocities have pulverized any remaining pretense of moral authority.

When Iran legitimately exercised its asymmetrical maritime capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz to counter external aggression, Washington demanded that European navies sail into waters rendered lethal by the conflict the United States had initiated.

European capitals declined to join the proposed maritime blockade, recognizing that participation meant inviting economic ruin, skyrocketing inflation, and direct military retaliation into their own borders to protect Israeli expansionism.

The ‘naughty and nice’ list and the illusion of loyalty

The reaction from Washington has not been diplomatic engagement but a punitive escalation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Sweden, pushing hard for greater European subservience.

Confronted with resistance, Rubio posed a rhetorical question that negates the entire alliance architecture, asking why NATO is good for America if allies deny base access for Middle Eastern contingencies.

An internal Pentagon memorandum, leaked shortly before the Helsingborg summit, outlined a menu of retaliatory measures.

This document categorizes allies into what has been described as a “naughty and nice” list, exploring the previously unthinkable step of suspending Spain from NATO structures.

This retaliatory impulse was not limited to the disobedient. Instructively, the Pentagon abruptly canceled the scheduled deployment of four thousand American troops to Poland, a nation that had done everything Washington demanded.

Warsaw had expanded its military budget and served as a hyper-compliant proxy on the eastern flank. A sensitive diplomatic cable from the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, signed by Ambassador Tom Rose, catalogued the emotional aftermath prior to Trump reversing the order.

The cable reportedly detailed Polish reactions of disappointment, bewilderment, and genuine alarm. Its most damning conclusion was that the dominant emotional reaction was one of perceived betrayal.

In the era of predatory hegemony, total submission buys no security, proving that loyalty to the hegemon is strictly a one-way street.

Imperial overstretch and territorial greed

The transactional logic now governing American alliances has hollowed out the continent. The Ukraine conflict, long presented as evidence of renewed solidarity, has been quietly demoted in Washington’s strategic hierarchy.

With American combat power diverted to the Middle East and Latin America, European states are being ordered to shoulder the burden of a proxy war while absorbing the economic shock of a global energy crisis.

The imperial overstretch is extractive by design, forcing allies to fund an inflated American military-industrial complex while receiving zero reliable protection in return.

Perhaps no episode reveals this imperial arrogance more starkly than the Greenland affair. A sitting American president openly threatened to annex the sovereign territory of Denmark, a founding NATO member, using military force if necessary.

When European leaders issued a joint statement declaring that Greenland belongs to its people, the White House reiterated that the military option remains available.

This is territorial predation directed at a fellow “partner.” The mutual defense clause becomes legally and politically meaningless when the most powerful member of the alliance identifies itself as the potential aggressor.

The fractured road to Ankara

The outlook for the upcoming July summit in Ankara is justifiably bleak. The Secretary General will inevitably speak of unity, but the assembled leaders will arrive knowing that a blacklist exists and that the White House evaluates their worth based purely on transactional subservience.

The alliance is not collapsing because of external enemies. It is being destroyed from within by the predatory conduct of its most powerful member.

European military planners are already drafting contingency frameworks for a security order without the United States.

Recent developments have simply confirmed that the era of reliable American partnership is over, leaving a hollowed bloc to choose between perpetual vassalization and the difficult, necessary pursuit of genuine strategic autonomy.