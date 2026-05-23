Iran denounces decades-long US embargo on Cuba as a “crime against humanity”

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the United States over its continued sanctions, political pressure, and unlawful interference in Cuba’s internal affairs, accusing Washington of violating international law and committing acts amounting to a “crime against humanity.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced the United States’ ongoing campaign of economic coercion, provocative actions, and military threats against Cuba.

Tehran stated that the US economic and trade embargo imposed on Cuba since the 1960 Cuban Revolution represents a clear violation of Cuba’s national sovereignty and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly the right of nations to self-determination.

According to the statement, the decades-long sanctions have inflicted severe economic damage on Cuba and resulted in widespread human rights violations affecting the Cuban population.

The ministry described the embargo as “illegal and inhumane,” stating that the 66-year sanctions regime — as the longest-running embargo in modern history — constitutes “a crime against humanity” because of its extensive humanitarian and economic consequences.

“The US government must be held accountable for committing these crimes,” the statement said.

Iran also criticized recent US measures aimed at tightening sanctions and enforcing a naval blockade against Cuba. The Foreign Ministry condemned “provocative and baseless claims” by Washington, asserting that such actions are intended to intimidate and pressure the Cuban government.

Tehran characterized the measures as another example of “US lawlessness and bullying” and called on the international community, including the United Nations, to condemn Washington’s policies toward Cuba.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further stressed that sanctions and threats cannot undermine the determination of nations to preserve their independence and national dignity.

Reaffirming Iran’s solidarity with the Cuban government and people, the statement emphasized the importance of respecting national sovereignty, refraining from interference in domestic affairs, and ending unilateral coercive measures imposed on developing countries.