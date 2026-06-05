Iranians hold magnificent ‘Ghadir Celebration’

TEHRAN - Millions of people across the country marked Eid al-Ghadir on Thursday, holding a celebration which evolved beyond just a religious festival into a major display of social unity.

In Tehran, the event stretched from Imam Hossein Square to Azadi Square along one of the capital’s main thoroughfares, bringing together hundreds of thousands of families, young people, and children in an atmosphere that blended religious observance, cultural activities, and public entertainment.



The 10-kilometer route was lined with community-run hospitality stations, artistic performances, choir groups, street shows, cultural competitions, and food distribution points, making it one of the largest public gatherings of the year in the country.

Eid al-Ghadir is a source of unity for the Islamic nation. The event is the day on which Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, was appointed as successor to Prophet Muhammad (S).

On the way back home from Hajj in 632, which is known as the Farewell Pilgrimage, Muhammad (S) asked for a stop in a region called Ghadir Khum, where in his sermon, he announced his cousin Ali (AS) as his successor and first Imam shortly before his death based on a revelation from God.

Afterward, two tents were pitched, in one of which Muslims congratulated the Prophet (S) for his excellent choice and, in the other one, Muslims from all tribes gave their allegiance to Ali (AS). One of the Muslims was Hazrat Fatima (SA), the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and daughter of the Prophet (S).



The martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said the regulation of government, power, and ruling in the Islamic community was determined by Ghadir. This is the significance of Ghadir.

"No doubt, the day of Eid al-Ghadir is extremely important. The importance of this Eid--the most important Eid based on the Shia narrations-- relies on its theme: wilayah [governance]. It could be said that the goal of all the efforts made by Prophet Muhammad and other prophets and religious figures was to establish the wilayah of God."