OK Savings Bank Utman complete signing of Iranian player Feiz

TEHRAN - OK Utman Volleyball Team have targeted winning the championship by recruiting a tall middle blocker through the Asian quota.

"We have recruited Iranian middle blocker Mehran Feizemamdoust (25 years old, registered as Feiz) through the Asian quota for the 2026–2027 season,” the South Korean team announced.

With the 2026–2027 season allowing the recruitment of Asian quota players through free agency, the OK Utman Volleyball Team decided to recruit Feiz, a tall Iranian middle blocker who will contribute significantly in the center, after reviewing various candidates to find the optimal resource for strengthening the team's power.

Feiz is currently focusing on conditioning and adapting to the team after undergoing a medical test upon his first entry into the country. Standing at 2.02 meters tall, he is a middle blocker with exceptional height, speed, and elasticity. Based on these attributes, he excels in both quick attacks and blocking, and his aggressive yet effective floater serve is expected to be a significant asset in the team's serving strategy.