Iran’s Amouzad wins gold at 2026 Ulaanbaatar Open

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Rahman Amouzad won a gold medal at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series 2026 on Sunday.

He defeated Shamil Mamedov in the men’s 65kg final bout 17-10.

Amouzad had defeated North Korean Kwang Jin Kim 5-0 and Kazakhstan’s Adlan Askarov 12-1 on his way to the final.

The World Ranking Series events are the main International Tournaments supervised by United World Wrestling. These events are fully integrated into the Ranking System.

These events provide points to each athlete in order to establish the World Ranking at the end of the year. 4 World Ranking Series events are organized every year (except the Olympic year where only 2 World Ranking Series are organized).