INSF, RSF to support joint research projects

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia will support the implementation of 15 research projects proposed after the third joint call by the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Russian Science Foundation (RSF).

Research projects should focus on boosting collaborations among institutions, organizations, universities, and experts will be prioritized, IRNA reported.

The projects that benefit from these capacities, and help lay the basis for the expansion of scientific synergy and inter-institutional cooperation will be prioritized.

The grant, amounting to 40 billion rials (some $22,900) for each research project for at most three years, will be allocated to Socio-Economic Challenges (SEC); Artificial Intelligence (AI) Basics; Fundamentals and Development (Trustworthy AI, Reinforced deep learning, Recognitive models); Advanced and Clean Energy Systems (Hydrogen, helium production, Hydrogen and CO2 storage); Smart transport, telecommunications and robotics; Safe Food; Agricultural Bio-Technology; and Smart healthcare and medicine.

The two organizations have also extended the deadline for submitting joint scientific research from June 6 to 29.

Iran-Russia scientific conference

The second scientific conference between Iran and Russia was held in Moscow on December 15, 2025, with Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali; science attaché, Hadi Goudarzi, and representatives from universities and scientific institutions of the two countries in attendance.

Referring to Iran’s unique history and the civilizational commonalities between the two countries, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko emphasized the need to strengthen cultural and academic relations between Iran and Russia, msrt.ir reported.

“The Russian government is completely ready to promote collaborations with Iran in the science and technology sectors. Russia and Iran need to rely on their capabilities in the pursuit of global development and play their historical role,” he noted.

Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Denis Sergeevich Sekirinsky, for his part, said the two nations have their own distinguished civilizations, maintaining cultural traditions and spiritual value. These historical commonalities have resulted in mutual respect and trust, as well as fostering cooperation.

Iranian and Russian universities and research organisations signed over 70 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) just over the past year, he noted.

For his part, Jalali highlighted the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia and emphasized the need to boost ties in scientific, technical, and cultural fields.

Independent countries like Iran and Russia should pursue the path to realizing a more just world through intellectual, historical, and cultural cooperation; meanwhile, scientific and elite dialogues will play a fundamental role, he added.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined developing cooperation between the universities of the two countries, memoranda of understanding, BRICS scientific projects, the exchange of professors and students, and mutual recognition of qualifications.

The conference included specialized meetings such as ‘Iran and Russia: from centuries of history to dialogue of civilizations’, and ‘synergy of knowledge and economy: new horizons of cooperation between Iran and Russia’.

The first scientific conference was held in 2022. The event is supposed to make great strides in deepening scientific relations, bolstering joint research, and expanding scientific and civilizational talks.

MT/MG