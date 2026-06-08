Iranian Red Crescent Society, Bolivian Red Cross highlight joint humanitarian efforts

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society and the Bolivian Red Cross have emphasized the need to support humanitarian efforts in a way to boost solidarity among nations.

To honor the fundamental values of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, staff and volunteers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s health center in Bolivia and members of the Bolivian Red Cross held a joint meeting to emphasize the importance of peace and solidarity, and the role of humanitarian institutions in strengthening ties between nations.

The meeting provided an opportunity to enhance connections and interactions between the two organizations, which can contribute to the development of health-based and social collaborations, IRIB reported.

The participants discussed the importance of peace, peaceful coexistence, and the responsibility of humanitarian organizations in alleviating human suffering and promoting global solidarity.

Highlighting that human commonalities extend beyond geographical borders, the participants noted that peace is one of the most fundamental needs of human societies, and a prerequisite for sustainable development, health, and general well-being.

They called for the expansion of ties, promotion of human values, and global solidarity within the framework of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (ICRC).

The two sides emphasized the role of the ICRC in promoting conversations, mutual respect, and support for those affected by the conflicts around the world.

The role of health diplomacy as one of the most effective means for fostering peace and solidarity among nations was also underlined.

Intl. bodies praise IRCS

Gemma Connell, the officer-in-charge of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)'s Humanitarian Sector Division, has appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society for its ‘effective and valuable’ role in human crises management.

While appreciating the provision of documentation, reports, and information related to humanitarian rights, she announced that the narrative of relief efforts provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society had a significant impact on the OCHA officials.

She also praised the performance, sacrifice, and dedication of the aid workers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, describing the role of the IRCS in providing relief to the affected people and managing humanitarian crises as effective and valuable, ILNA reported.

Connell emphasized the importance of developing cooperation, continuing specialized interactions, and strengthening coordination between the United Nations and the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

She made the remarks in a meeting in May with Pirhossein Kolivand, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, in Geneva, during which Kolivand explained the extensive relief and operational capacities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

In a separate meeting, Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said the Federation firmly supports the Iranian Red Crescent Society in conducting humanitarian activities.

Expressing solidarity with the IRCS, he lauded the Society's humanitarian efforts, as well as the professional management of crises, particularly during the recent US-Israeli war against the country, IRNA reported.

“I deeply understand the pain and suffering you have gone through; I sympathize with you and stand with you. We are there for each other through tough times, and you have proven this fact well.

When women, children, and civilians were targeted, you courageously defended their human rights; such dedication is truly worthy of commendation and respect,” the IFRC secretary general told Kolivand.

Referring to unfair sanctions, Chapagain said, “My primary objective is to work toward mitigating the impact of sanctions on the humanitarian activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

We will do our best to reconstruct and replenish the depleted capacities and reserves of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

Admitting the capabilities of the IRCS, Chapagain said it is the collective duty of the international community and the Federation to support you.

He went on to say that the IRCS is the source of pride of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, bringing immense credit and prestige to the movement.

In another meeting, Kate Forbes, the president of the IFRC, praised the humanitarian efforts of the IRCS during the 40-day war imposed on Iran by the US-Israel coalition.

The IFRC president expressed her sympathy to the families of the aid workers who were martyred and to those injured in the line of duty, stating that “We stand with these families, and the services provided by the Iranian Red Crescent during the war that have deeply moved us.”

Referring to the initiatives and capabilities of the IRCS, Forbes asked for further information and more detailed explanations on the performance of the “water rescue robots”, to facilitate the introduction and sharing of these experiences and technologies with other national societies that are members of the IFRC.