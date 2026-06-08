Iran redraws the rules of engagement 

MADRID - The Iranian strike against Israel on the night of Sunday, June 7, is qualitatively different from anything that has come before. For the first time, Iran attacked Israel directly without any prior Israeli action against Iranian territory or assets to justify it. The lines of confrontation have shifted since the 40-day war, and what that shift reveals deserves more sustained attention than the immediate news cycle can give it.

For years, analysts characterized Iranian deterrence doctrine as fundamentally reactive: Tehran absorbed the blow, calculated the response, and acted at a time and place of its own choosing. That characterization described a pattern of behavior without asking what conditions sustained it, or what conditions might change it. What Sunday's events make plain is that Iran has rewritten the terms of its own strategic calculus. It no longer considers itself obliged to wait for a direct attack on its territory before responding. Deterrence had been re-established in the narrow sense that Israel knew any strike on Iran would be met proportionally. But Tehran has now added a new dimension: it will also respond to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The immediate question is what makes this shift possible. States rewrite the rules of the game when they judge that the regional balance of power, their own internal capabilities, and the broader regional landscape allow them to take the initiative. What the Sunday night's strike signals is a level of strategic confidence that is difficult to dissociate from the outcome of the 40-day war. Despite two successive military campaigns against Iran, the Islamic Republic is anything but weakened. Iranian officials project the conviction that no credible threat, from Israel or the United States, currently exists that could force any substantial change in their policy. Iran now sees itself as being in a position to impose new rules on its adversaries rather than operating within a framework others have set for it. That perception carries its own autonomous political weight, shaping the behavior of every actor involved regardless of what outside observers make of its material foundations.

What makes Sunday’s attack particularly significant is that it does not occur in a vacuum, but against the backdrop of an accumulated regional transformation. The 40-day war consolidated an interpretation of the regional balance that positioned Iran as the nodal power in the regional order. Within that framework, Sunday’s strike reflects a strategic assessment: that the moment is favorable, that adversaries lack sufficient military means to alter the current status quo, and that taking the initiative now produces effects that a reactive response would not. The strategic confidence reflected in Iran’s decision is therefore not an improvisation.

Humiliation and its registers

Now, the position of the Trump administration deserves careful attention. Iran, which survived 40 days of intensive bombardment, retains control of the Strait of Hormuz, and has just demonstrated its willingness to act offensively, is operating from a position of sustained initiative. Israel, which has fought across the region without achieving any of its declared objectives, is carrying a burden of attrition that no amount of public statement can conceal. Trump, who needs a way out of the conflict, does not control the terms on which that exit might occur. This constellation is not the result of a tactical error or a single administration's bad judgment. It is the accumulated result of decades of systematic underestimation of actors whose political logic Washington has consistently preferred not to understand.

The American humiliation emerging from these events operates on two inseparable levels. At the material level, Iran resisted coercion and responded in ways that have altered the assumptions underpinning unquestioned U.S. dominance in the region. 40 days of bombing did not produce capitulation; it produced an Iran that on Sunday night struck Israel directly from a position its adversaries had not anticipated. At the discursive level, something more fundamental is at stake: the capacity of the United States to name, classify, and define political reality has been challenged with an effectiveness that no previous administration had to confront with this degree of clarity. For decades, Washington constructed an order of intelligibility in which Iran appeared as a problem to be solved, an actor to be disciplined until it accepted the terms of the liberal order. What this weekend's events demonstrate is that this framework does not correspond to the reality it claims to describe. Iran was not disciplined. And that sustained resistance carries an eloquence that conventional analysis cannot absorb without revising its premises.

The Lebanese equation

Iran's decision to explicitly link its response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon dismantles, with some precision, two narratives that have circulated for years with remarkably little critical scrutiny. The first is the proxy label routinely applied to Hezbollah, which presupposes a relationship of unilateral instrumentalization in which Tehran uses the organization as a tool of its regional policy, an organization with no agency of its own and no interests beyond those of its supposed patron. The second is the narrative according to which Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into someone else's war, as if Lebanon were a passive bystander in a conflict foreign to its own interests and political history. Both narratives serve the same function: to delegitimize Lebanese resistance by recasting it as the effect of external manipulation rather than as the expression of an autonomous political position with its own historical roots.

What the security umbrella Iran has extended over Lebanon reveals — as the Lebanese political scientist Amal Saad has argued — goes beyond the inseparability of both actors' strategic interests and the depth of their ideological and religious ties, though those ties exist and are politically significant. What it reveals is a conception of sovereignty as regional self-determination: a substantive and lived sovereignty that must be continually exercised and defended through struggle and solidarity, as against the formal sovereignty externally conferred that the Lebanese government embodies, and which, as that government has demonstrated, can be denied or surrendered in practice while its formal designation remains unchanged. This distinction determines who can act on behalf of a community when that community is under attack, and who can only invoke an authority it no longer controls.

Iran acts from a logic in which the political autonomy of a community, its capacity to set its own terms of security and to resist external pressure, constitutes the fundamental political value. It is a logic that conventional international relations analysis has been unable to capture, because it insists on reading Iranian decisions as responses to external stimuli rather than as expressions of Iran's own strategic assessment. At least since the 40-day war, Iran has demonstrated the inadequacy of that framework. Sunday night confirmed it in a manner that leaves little room for alternative interpretation.

What this suggests is that Tehran has left behind the strictly reactive deterrence doctrine by which direct action against Israel was framed as a response to prior escalation. If that reading holds, the rules of the regional game have changed in ways that are not easily reversed.