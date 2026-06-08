Bushehr nuclear power plant retains place among world’s top 10 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has secured a place among the world’s top 10 nuclear power facilities for the third consecutive year, earning a perfect score in international safety and performance assessments, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Sunday.

Speaking in a televised interview, AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami said the Bushehr plant achieved a score of 100 out of 100 in evaluations conducted under internationally recognized standards.

Eslami noted that the rankings are based on comprehensive inspections and audits carried out by experts from the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), which monitors and evaluates the performance of nuclear power plants worldwide.

“The ranking is not a self-assessment,” Eslami said. “It is the result of a rigorous and detailed audit process that examines operational procedures, environmental performance, workforce efficiency, safety standards, and overall plant operations.”

The achievement underscores the continued performance and reliability of Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, which plays a key role in the country’s civilian nuclear energy program.

According to the AEOI chief, the plant’s repeated inclusion among the world’s leading nuclear facilities reflects its adherence to international safety requirements and operational excellence.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is Iran’s first and only operational nuclear power plant, located on the Persian Gulf coast in southern Iran. The facility was originally launched with German assistance in the 1970s, but construction was later completed with

Russian cooperation after years of delays. It generates electricity for Iran’s national power grid and is operated under the supervision of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. The plant is subject to monitoring and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency as part of Iran’s civilian nuclear energy program.

