‘Unprovoked aggression’: Russia, China urge restraint after US-Iran escalation

TEHRAN - Russia has raised concerns about the latest Iran–US escalation, blaming “unprovoked US-Israel aggression” for continued tensions, which began more than 100 days ago.

Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Persian Gulf region early Wednesday after the US carried out attacks against areas in southern Iran.

This was the worst escalation since an April 8 ceasefire paused the joint US-Israeli war that began on February 28.

“We are extremely concerned about the new round of US-Iranian armed confrontation, which began with the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said.

“We call on both sides to exercise restraint and to immediately cease military attacks.”

China also called for diplomacy to ease tensions.

“China is deeply concerned over the latest developments regarding Iran. Relevant parties need to remain calm, exercise restraint, stop exacerbating confrontation and escalating tensions, take concrete actions to ease the situation, stick to political and diplomatic means for resolving disputes, and work for an early realization of a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s UN ambassador said he is “deeply concerned” about the “renewed conflict and heightened tensions” in the Middle East.

Speaking at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Asim Iftikhar said the “surge in violence in the Middle East is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with a tenuous ceasefire and the unbearable consequences it may lead to.”

He added that the “cycle of violence and instability must end for the good of regional and international peace.”

“Regrettably, the breakdown of diplomacy and outbreak of hostilities has also impacted the consideration of the Iran nuclear issue, pushing the parties further apart on this complex file. It also disrupted the IAEA’s crucial verification mandate,” he said.

Ahmad said it is important that all sides continue to “tread the path of peace and diplomacy.”

