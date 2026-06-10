US truce breaches have undermined diplomatic efforts, Iran says

TEHRAN- Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Wednesday that recent US military actions against the country, coupled with repeated ceasefire violations, have seriously undermined diplomatic efforts, warning that negotiations cannot progress without a minimum level of stability and political consistency.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran, Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran is reassessing the future of diplomatic negotiations following overnight developments and recent military escalations involving the United States and Israel.

"We have to reevaluate the situation," Baqaei said when asked about the prospects for talks with Washington. "Diplomacy and developments on the battlefield are not separate matters; rather, they operate alongside and complement one another in safeguarding Iran's national interests and security."

The spokesman stressed that diplomacy cannot function in a vacuum and that any meaningful negotiation process requires a minimum stability and an appropriate atmosphere for dialogue to move forward.

"Unfortunately, the United States has damaged this process through contradictory messages, frequent shifts in its positions and demands, and repeated violations of ceasefires," he said.

Baqaei also pointed to 'repeated Israeli violations of ceasefire agreements,' particularly in Lebanon, arguing that such actions have further weakened diplomatic efforts.

"Any diplomatic process is destabilized when one party resorts to force and unlawful actions," he added.

Addressing the latest US military strikes against targets in southern Iran, the spokesman said developments on the ground and diplomatic engagement are both integral components of Iran's strategy to protect its security and national interests.

He emphasized that Iran's military and diplomatic bodies remain fully coordinated.

Baqaei stated that Iran's Armed Forces decisively counter enemies whenever necessary, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to national defense in recent events.

He added that Iran would continue to employ diplomacy wherever possible while maintaining its military readiness to defend the country whenever required.

The remarks came after Iran launched missile and drone strikes against US military targets in the region early Wednesday, describing the operation as a response to 'acts of aggression' by the United States.

