Traditional Nain Aba weaving receives global geographical indication registration

TEHRAN – The traditional Aba weaving craft of Nain in central Iran has been internationally registered as a geographical indication by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), marking the country's 13th global registration in the field, a senior handicrafts official said.

Narges Rajaei, the drector general of handicrafts training and promotion at Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, announced the registration and described Nain's Aba weaving as one of the country's most valuable elements of intangible cultural heritage.



She said the craft is the product of generations of artisans who have preserved the tradition for centuries, weaving their skills and cultural identity into the distinctive cloak known as the Aba.

"The global registration of this craft is not an end, but a new beginning for introducing Iranian creativity and craftsmanship to the world," Rajaei said.



She added that the international recognition creates an opportunity to strengthen support for artisans and modernize marketing approaches in order to connect the historic craft with contemporary consumer preferences.



According to Rajaei, the recognition could contribute to local economic development and serve as an example of sustainable growth based on traditional industries.

The official expressed hope that greater international awareness of Iranian handicrafts would help expand markets for traditional products while encouraging the preservation of cultural heritage.



The registration coincides with World Handicrafts Day. Rajaei congratulated Iran's handicrafts community, particularly artisans in Mohammadieh, a town near Nain in Isfahan province that serves as the main center of Aba production in the region.She also thanked the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce's Association of Handicrafts Producers and Exporters and the experts involved in preparing and pursuing the registration process.



Aba-bafi, or Aba weaving, is a traditional Iranian textile craft centered in the historic city of Nain. The Aba, a loose cloak woven primarily from natural fibers, was widely worn in the past and was often associated with religious figures, scholars, tribal leaders and members of higher social classes.

Nain, located in Iran's central desert region between Tehran and Yazd, has long been known for its textile traditions and handicrafts. The newly registered geographical indication is expected to help protect the authenticity of Nain's Aba production while promoting the craft in international markets.

AM