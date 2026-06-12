The clash of false colonial narratives

TEHRAN – In this new era of colonial domination, a constant stream of shifting and contradictory falsehoods distorts reality, creating confusion and making it increasingly difficult to distinguish truth from deception.

Conflicts used to normally occur between two or more competing narratives among different parties, each claiming to represent the truth while accusing the other of deception and falsehood.

Different narratives historically belonged to different sides, each interpreting events according to its own interests and priorities.

Yet the new colonial era has left nothing untouched. Outright lies issued by the same side now compete against one another, leaving foreign observers confused and uncertain. They are left with no choice but to select one version of events, despite knowing that all of them are false.

These false narratives are no longer limited to a report in a newspaper or a television channel that has built its reputation on misinformation. They have become official policy adopted by the United States of America and its regional proxy, the Zionist regime.

In a report published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the author discussed a decision by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) to halt the demolition of villages in southern Lebanon as part of the ceasefire agreement. The same report then cited a denial from the IOF’s General Staff, only to later reaffirm that a Lebanese-Israeli understanding on this issue had been reached during direct negotiations.

Before the public could fully grasp the reality of the situation, the answer came from IOF warplanes, which launched strikes on several Lebanese towns and regions, including the assassination of two Lebanese Army officers and a soldier accompanying them in the Tebnine area.

The same pattern repeats itself in statements from officials of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. In the morning, there is talk of an approaching agreement. By noon, discussions intensify about Iran’s imminent surrender to American conditions. By evening or before dawn, American warplanes strike Iranian territory, followed by a devastating Iranian response that demonstrates the firmness and resilience of the Islamic Republic’s position. Then, the following morning, the American administration begins the cycle all over again.

The circle widens when discussing an “agreement” between the state of Lebanon and the Zionist regime. Everyone, including the strongest supporters and architects of this alleged agreement, knows that what is actually being discussed is nothing more than Lebanon’s surrender, an even more submissive version of the May 17 agreement.

They also know that a political minority driven by sectarian anxieties cannot impose such an arrangement on the Lebanese people, no matter how divided they may appear. Yet the false narrative insists that the promised paradise of “peace” is only moments away, were it not for Hezbollah’s refusal to surrender its weapons and the support it receives from the Amal movement led by the Lebanese parliament speaker.

This false narrative reduces all opponents and resistance forces to the Shia community alone, while history tells a very different story.

History is not the only thing that disproves this account; the present does as well. For 15 months after the so-called November 2024 ceasefire, the Zionist war machine never stopped targeting Lebanon and its people. Despite the restraint shown by Hezbollah in the face of repeated IOF violations, the pace of attacks did not decrease.

Instead, it escalated in a bid to impose a surrender agreement on the Lebanese state through force. Hezbollah and other Lebanese-based resistance forces were left with only one opportunity. The outbreak of a major war, such as the joint Zionist-American aggression against Iran, would thwart the Israeli regime’s imperialist project before it could take root.

The Lebanese resistance movement and the Lebanese people paid the same price like all other nations that struggled for freedom and independence, undeterred by the crocodile tears shed by those who claim to defend sovereignty through the gateway of Tel Aviv.

The same narrative is repeated in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been paying in blood for the past three years. The Zionist regime has killed around 1,000 Palestinians and injured more than 3,000 since an alleged “truce” came into effect on October 10, 2025. This is despite the fact that not a single shot has been fired from Gaza.

This narrative becomes even clearer when verified data shows that, since the beginning of the Gaza genocide, the IOF has killed more than 1,200 Palestinians and injured over 12,600 in the occupied West Bank, despite the presence of an authority that cooperates with the Zionist regime to a degree that Lebanon would never reach under any agreement.

The ability of Western media to influence minds has surpassed anything humanity has witnessed throughout its history. As for social media, it is flooded with false news and fabricated narratives, amplified by algorithms that remain under the influence of intelligence centers in the West and throughout the West Asia region.

Reality has exceeded the Western propaganda machine’s ability to absorb and explain it. As a result, it has found no refuge except fabrication and distortion. How can this machine construct a narrative containing even a fragment of truth about a handful of fighters in Gaza standing against one of the most ruthless instruments of colonial violence, the Zionist regime?

Or about resistance movements, such as Hezbollah or Ansarallah, whose resources are far less compared to those of the United States, yet challenge American support for the Zionist regime and actively enter the battlefield.

Or about a country like Iran, capable of defying arrogant countries, delivering severe and historic blows to not just one but two nuclear-armed regimes simultaneously, prompting other nations to publicly declare that they are not part of the aggression and seek Iranian approval for the passage of their ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Faced with the magnitude of losses on the ground of reality, there remains no option except the production of more and more false narratives. Today, the colonizer no longer writes the story; it has become the subject of it.