Iran starts LPG exports from Khorramshahr Port to Afghanistan, Pakistan

According to Mehr News Agency, Ali Askari, Director General of Khorramshahr Port and Maritime Department, announced the successful completion of the first LPG export operation via combined transport to destinations in Afghanistan and Pakistan and said: This action is an important step in developing export routes and strengthening the position of Khorramshahr Port in the country's logistics network.

He added: The execution of this operation has revealed the capacities of Khorramshahr Port in supporting the supply chain and developing regional trade more than ever and has provided the ground for more effective utilization of multimodal transport capabilities.

Askari stated: The use of the combined transport model, while increasing productivity and facilitating the movement of goods, helps develop export markets and strengthen trade relations with neighboring countries.

Referring to the role of this port in the country's trade corridors, he continued: Developing combined transport and increasing the share of rail freight are among the important goals of the country's development plans, and Khorramshahr Port has taken effective steps in this direction.

The Director General of Khorramshahr Port and Maritime Department concluded by noting: Khorramshahr Port, relying on its existing capacities and developing cooperation with economic activists, seeks to increase its share of the regional export and transit market, and this success can pave the way for the implementation of similar projects in the future.

Khorramshahr port: Iran’s strategic Arvand gateway

Located in southwestern Iran, Khorramshahr Port sits on the banks of the Arvand Rud (Shatt al-Arab) waterway, near the Iraqi border and the Persian Gulf. As one of Iran’s most historically significant and strategically positioned ports, it serves as a vital hub for trade with neighboring countries, particularly Iraq, Kuwait, and increasingly Afghanistan and Pakistan via combined transport corridors.

Today, Khorramshahr Port is equipped with advanced terminals for general cargo, dry bulk, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its unique advantage lies in its connectivity: it links sea, road, and rail networks, enabling efficient door-to-door freight movement. Recent developments emphasize combined transport (sea-rail-road) to boost regional transit and reduce costs.

Authorities have prioritized expanding the port’s role in international corridors such as the North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and East-West routes. With increasing exports of LPG, petrochemicals, and agricultural products, Khorramshahr is emerging as a competitive alternative to southern Iranian ports like Bandar Abbas. Ongoing investments aim to increase rail share in cargo handling, strengthen supply chains, and solidify the port’s position as a gateway for trade with Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond.

MA