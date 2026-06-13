Iran, UN Tourism chief discuss rural tourism development

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, and UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais have discussed cooperation on rural tourism, tourism resilience and peace-oriented tourism during a meeting on the sidelines of the 128th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council.

The meeting focused on Iran's tourism development strategies, including rural tourism, maritime tourism and the role of tourism in promoting dialogue and international cooperation, Miras-e Aria news agency reported on Friday.

Salehi-Amiri congratulated Al Nowais on her appointment as secretary-general of UN Tourism and praised what he described as her professional approach to addressing challenges facing the global tourism sector.

He also expressed appreciation for the organization's efforts to support countries affected by international crises and disruptions impacting tourism.

During the meeting, Salehi-Amiri outlined Iran's rural tourism strategy and highlighted the country's "One Village, One Eco-Lodge" initiative, which aims to distribute tourism benefits across rural areas, strengthen local communities, preserve cultural heritage and support rural economies. He said the initiative had the potential to serve as an international model for balanced tourism development and added that Iran was prepared to share its experience with other countries.

Al Nowais welcomed the proposal and the two sides agreed that Iran's experience in rural tourism development could be presented at a future UN Tourism meeting.

Salehi-Amiri also emphasized tourism resilience as a strategic priority for Iran, saying the country sought to ensure that its tourism sector could withstand external shocks and continue operating during periods of uncertainty. He said Iran viewed tourism as a platform for dialogue among civilizations, mutual understanding between nations and the promotion of peace and coexistence.

"We believe that the expansion of cultural and human relations among nations can strengthen cooperation among governments," Salehi-Amiri said. "From this perspective, tourism can become one of the most effective tools of peace diplomacy in the contemporary world."

The minister also highlighted the Iranian government's focus on developing the maritime economy and said marine tourism and the use of the country's coastal resources were among the priorities of the Iranian government. He said the ministry was implementing programs aimed at expanding tourism activities along Iran's coastlines.

Salehi-Amiri concluded the meeting by inviting Al Nowais to visit Iran and expressed hope that cooperation with UN Tourism would contribute to the promotion of peace-oriented tourism at regional and international levels.

Al Nowais, for her part, welcomed Iran's rural tourism initiative and described the "One Village, One Eco-Lodge" program as an idea with the potential to provide a model for other countries. She said UN Tourism was ready to expand cooperation with Iran and support efforts to share the country's experience in rural tourism development.

Al Nowais also referred to Iran's cultural, historical and natural tourism assets and said the country held an important position in global tourism due to its cultural heritage, geographical diversity and tourism resources. She described tourism as a tool for strengthening peace and understanding among nations and said it could help build lasting relationships, reduce misunderstandings and encourage international cooperation.

AM