Iranian animated feature “Dreamland” released across Turkish cinemas

TEHRAN – The Iranian animated feature film “Dreamland,” directed by Mohsen Enayati, began its theatrical run in Turkey on June 12.

The wide release of the animation commenced on Friday across cinemas in 28 cities throughout Turkey, ILNA reported.

The cities where the film is currently screening in Turkey include Adıyaman, Amasya, Ankara, Antalya, Bartın, Batman, Bolu, Bursa, Çorum, Düzce, Edirne, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Isparta, Istanbul, Kayseri, Cyprus, Kocaeli, Konya, Kütahya, Manisa, Mardin, Nevşehir, Tokat, Van, Yalova, and Yozgat.

A 2025 production of Soureh Cinema Organization, the animation tells the story of a boy named Arat who decides to save his city from destruction. Pasha, his funny and cute friend, and Tamara, the smart girl of the story, are his companions on this path.

The 90-minute animated movie has also been selected for the main competition section of the 11th International Film Festival for Children and Youth KINOLUB in Poland.

The 11th edition of the festival will begin on June 14 and continue until June 27 in Katowice, the capital city of the Silesian Voivodeship in southern Poland.

The presence of “Dreamland” in this competitive section is considered a valuable opportunity to showcase the new technical and narrative capabilities of Iranian animation to European audiences and to expand cultural exchange on the international stage.

The Iranian animation will compete with seven other feature films from the Netherlands, China, Latvia, Venezuela, Denmark, and Sweden.

KINOLUB is an international film festival organized since 2015 by the IKS Foundation in the cities of Southern Poland – including small villages, where the screenings are held in local cultural institutions.

The focus is also set on film education, and that is the event’s unique and important feature, which is developed as well in other endeavors run by the Foundation.

Most of all, KINOLUB is a celebration of films produced for children and youth. Each year in June, different cities offer festival screenings to audiences between 4 and 18 years of age. The program includes motion pictures from all over the world, rich in artistic quality and conveying important messages. The aim is to create an environment for young people to actively and keenly participate in the cultural life and to develop new mindful audiovisual audiences.

KINOLUB Film Festival is a non-commercial event, visited each year by approximately 11,000 viewers.

Film sections are designed to accommodate different age groups and are accompanied by numerous events: interactive film and educational workshops, exhibitions of new technologies, concerts, as well as various meetings with the filmmakers and artists.

The program is built on the conviction that film is an excellent tool that conveys both emotions and knowledge - about unexpected situations, relationships, and the world. Recognizing that due to the current cinema and TV programming, children have limited access to diverse, beautiful, and challenging motion pictures, the festival Competition has an important international focus.

The Main Competition includes 40-60 productions, both feature and short films, presented and awarded during the festivals. The winners are chosen by a Professional Adult Jury as well as a Children’s Jury that awards financial rewards and the KINOLOT statuette.

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