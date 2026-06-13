Iran says understanding with US possible within days, final deal still uncertain

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Tehran and Washington could announce an initial understanding within the coming days, while emphasizing that any arrangement remains subject to final approval and would mark only the first stage of a broader diplomatic process.

Speaking in a televised interview, Araghchi described the prospective memorandum of understanding as a mechanism to consolidate 'Iran’s strategic gains' following the recent conflict involving the United States and Israel.

“Iran emerged victorious from this war, and the Iranian people are the true winners,” Araghchi said, arguing that Tehran had prevented its adversaries from achieving their objectives despite their superior military capabilities.

According to the foreign minister, ongoing diplomatic efforts are centered on a 14-point framework that has undergone extensive review by Iran’s key decision-making bodies, including the Supreme National Security Council. While details of the document remain subject to revision, Araghchi said the provisions form an integrated package and would be disclosed after finalization.

He explained that the diplomatic process would unfold in two phases. The first would involve the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, potentially within days, while the second stage would focus on negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Araghchi stated that the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad would accompany the signing of the memorandum, adding that the signing could take place digitally. The subsequent negotiating phase is expected to last approximately 60 days.

Sensitive issues, including uranium enrichment and Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, would be addressed during the second phase, he said. Tehran maintains that any dilution of highly enriched uranium must occur exclusively inside Iran.

The foreign minister also said future negotiations would address the lifting of US sanctions and other outstanding disputes between the two countries.

Addressing regional issues, Iran's top diplomat stressed that Lebanon remains an integral component of Iran’s strategic calculations and said any lasting resolution to regional tensions must include an Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied in Lebanon.

Under the proposed framework, hostilities would cease across all fronts, including Lebanon, while both sides would commit to refraining from the use of force. Araghchi said the arrangement would be based on mutual respect for sovereignty, describing it as the first instance in which the United States would formally acknowledge and document respect for Iran’s sovereignty.

The foreign minister added that the agreement’s first provision calls for the removal of 'an illegal US naval blockade,' while another component would establish an economic reconstruction program designed to compensate for war-related damages and support Iran’s economy through significant financial investment.

Araghchi cautioned, however, that the second phase of negotiations would proceed only if meaningful progress is achieved. Failure to advance toward a final agreement, he said, would result in a return to pre-memorandum conditions.

“We are not dealing with parties that have always honored their commitments,” Araghchi said. “We must ensure that there are no opportunities for violations and rely on our own capabilities to safeguard any agreement.”

The foreign minister also acknowledged opposition to a potential US-Iran agreement, identifying Israel as the principal opponent of such a deal.

On maritime security, Araghchi revealed that Iran and Oman are finalizing a joint legal and operational framework for managing transit through the Strait of Hormuz, with an announcement expected within 60 days. He said Iranian armed forces would continue to guarantee security in the strategic waterway.

Referring to recent US actions in the region, Araghchi argued that threats and military pressure only complicate diplomatic efforts, reiterating that Iran would not yield under coercion and remains prepared to respond to any aggression.

He concluded by emphasizing the close coordination between Iran’s foreign minister and armed forces, describing them as complementary instruments pursuing the same national objectives. Araghchi also credited public mobilization and media efforts during the conflict as key pillars of Iran’s broader defense strategy.

