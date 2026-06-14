Judiciary chief: Zionists’ plot to break Iran’s unity will fail

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei says Israel’s attempts to undermine Iran’s national unity will ultimately fail.

“The Zionist enemy is trying to undermine the unity of the Iranian nation, but they (Zionists) will take this dream to their grave,” he wrote in a post on X.

Mohseni-Ejei said Iran’s military response during the US-Israeli war, diplomatic engagement with Washington, media coverage, and nationwide public gatherings in support of the Islamic Republic all reflect a strengthening of national cohesion.

Since the conflict began on February 28, people across the country have held nightly rallies to condemn the aggression and express support for the Islamic Republic.

The judiciary chief said the “enemy” is attempting to discourage continued public gatherings, insisting that such efforts will not succeed. He added that “the malicious Zionists” hope to see the streets emptied of the “awakened Iranian nation,” but said this objective will never be realized.

Mohseni-Ejei said officials may differ on how best to bring the war to a lasting end, but stressed that such differences do not amount to division.

“All officials in the country are unanimous that we must not back down in the face of the enemy. There is no disagreement on this principle. Everyone agrees that we must not yield to enemy threats and pressure in the military, economic, and media spheres. Of course, there may be differences over methods, but there is no doubt about the principle of resistance.”

Iran and the United States are moving closer to signing a memorandum of understanding aimed at paving the way toward a permanent end to the war, which was paused by a ceasefire on April 8.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iranian political and military officials are divided over how to handle the conflict—an assertion Tehran has rejected.

Israel is also accused of using media narratives to sow division among the public and mask the failure of its military strategy during the 39-day war.

