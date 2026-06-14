Poland's rise to become the new power of Europe

JAKARTA - After the collapse of Germany's economic pillars, the way was now open for a "new Sparta" on the Eastern European plain.

Warsaw was no longer simply a border protector, but a strategic alternative redefining the landscape of modern European power.

For more than three decades after the Cold War, European stability rested on Berlin's absolute leadership. Germany was the economic engine, the driving force behind European Union integration, and a symbol of continental stability. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 upended many long-held assumptions.

The prosperity of Germany's economic model rested on three seemingly unshakable pillars: cheap energy from Russia, an export-oriented manufacturing industry, and a central position within the EU's political architecture.

This model worked remarkably well and effectively for decades. German industry enjoyed a supply of cheap energy, produced high-value goods, and then exported them worldwide. However, the conflict in Ukraine shattered these foundations overnight.

The interruption of gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline triggered an acute energy crisis that exposed the structural fragility of German industry. The economic model, successful for more than three decades, is now deteriorating at an alarming rate.

Energy costs are soaring, industrial growth is declining, economic development is slowing, and Germany's export backbone is losing its competitiveness. The automotive sector, long a source of national pride, is under pressure from the global shift toward electric vehicles, while Chinese innovation threatens from another perspective.

Data shows that German GDP contracted for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024, something unprecedented in Germany's post-reunification history.

Now, amidst the turmoil of Germany's stagnation, an alternative new European powerhouse is emerging. Poland, a country that is becoming a new center of gravity, is tougher, more assertive, and more geopolitically prepared.

When geography became a military powerhouse

In the late 18th century, Poland was partitioned by the three great powers of Russia, Prussia, and Austria. The country was wiped off the world map for over a century. During World War II, Poland lost a fifth of its population. Warsaw was razed to the ground. Then came half a century of Soviet influence, during which sovereignty was merely an illusion permitted by Moscow.

Geographically, Poland enjoys a highly strategic location. Nestled between the Carpathian and Sudeten Mountains, the region boasts numerous rivers and the Bay of Gdansk, a major port. Its position made it a key trade and invasion route between Western and Eastern Europe.

The Ukrainian War has contributed to changing the strategic value of Poland. Poland not only shares a border with Ukraine, but has transformed into a major NATO logistical hub. An estimated 90 percent of Western military aid to Ukraine passes through Polish territory.

This is more than just geographic coordinates. It is real bargaining power. Every NATO negotiation on Eastern European strategy now passes through Poland. Every decision to deploy troops on the alliance's eastern flank considers Poland as a pivot.

Poland allocated 4.5 percent of its GDP to defense in 2025, the highest among all NATO members, surpassing even the United States in percentage terms. In nominal terms, Poland's defense budget reached approximately $46.8 billion, equivalent to the combined defense spending of all its Central European neighbors. Since 2016, this figure has grown by more than 200 percent.

The permanent US military presence in Poland, the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, and discussions about NATO's nuclear sharing policy further solidify this position. Poland is no longer a recipient of security guarantees; it is now a regional security producer.

Analysts from the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS-Denmark) note that by 2035, Poland is projected to have the largest ground force in the European Union, with 300,000 personnel. Its ground force is the only military force in Europe, besides the US, to possess the Patriot PAC-3 missile defense system.

An economy that grows while others stagnate

While Germany and France struggle with stagnation, the European Commission projects Poland's GDP growth of 3.5 percent in 2026, far exceeding the regional average. In the EY European Attractiveness 2026 investment city rankings, Warsaw jumped 21 spots to fifth, surpassing Amsterdam, Berlin, and Madrid.

In 2025, Poland recorded 285 foreign direct investment projects, a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year. Microsoft and Google have continued expanding their data center and artificial intelligence operations in the country. Poland is increasingly becoming a leading destination for R&D and IT services in Europe, with growing investment in cybersecurity and AI-related sectors.

Poland offers a skilled workforce at competitive prices, a large domestic market, full EU membership, and proximity to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction prospects. The relocation of international companies from Ukraine to Poland during the conflict further strengthens Poland's role as a Central European business hub.

Furthermore, Poland is building an LNG terminal in Swinoujscie and an electricity connector with Sweden via the Baltic Sea. This is a systematic strategy to establish Poland as an alternative energy gateway for Central Europe, replacing the Russian gas pipeline, which has been controlled by Germany.

Poland does not want to be simply a location for cheap manufacturing. The country is positioning itself as a major security provider, a leading investment destination, and a strategic hub for Europe with a globally valuable supply chain.

Strategy from Warsaw, lessons for Malacca

Poland's rise provides valuable insights for developing countries (Global South), including Indonesia, Kenya, India, and any country at a geopolitical inflection point.

Poland has proven that geographic advantage can be transformed into geopolitical influence. However, this doesn't happen automatically. It requires policy coherence, targeted investment, industrial capacity, and convincing diplomacy. Poland has built logistical infrastructure, defense production capacity, and a proactive network of alliances. As a result, it has become a guardian of trade flows and supplies for European security.

Indonesia controls one of the world's most crucial maritime chokepoints. The Straits of Malacca and Sunda Strait carry a third of global trade: oil, LNG, technology containers, and strategic commodities. This geographical value is objectively no less than Poland's land position on the East European Plain.

However, the question arises: why is Poland able to dictate to Brussels and Washington through its geographic coordinates, while Indonesia is often merely a spectator of warship and merchant traffic in its own backyard?

Indonesia's "free and active" policy needs to be translated into a clearer narrative. Freedom means maintaining neutrality in geopolitical conflicts. Being active means building maritime capacity, energy infrastructure, and a technology ecosystem that enhances domestic and international bargaining power.

By prioritizing ship modernization, investing in world-class ports, and industrial policies that encourage technology transfer and regional supply chains, Indonesia has the potential to become the strategic heart of Asia.

Geography is a key factor. The question is, will we manage it as a passive policy, or as an active instrument of national awakening?



Bobby Ciputra is the chairman of the Indonesian Young Socialist Movement (Angkatan Muda Sosialis Indonesia - AMSI)