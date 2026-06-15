“The Sky Holders” book series on martyred aerospace commanders unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN- "Asmandarha" (The Sky Holders), a four-volume book collection documenting the lives and silent sacrifices of four distinguished aerospace commanders, was officially unveiled during a ceremony at Tehran’s Art Bureau on Sunday.

The collection highlights the pivotal roles these figures played in Iran’s defensive deterrence and features a narrative focus on their strategic and personal lives. The event drew a notable gathering of martyrs' families, military commanders, and literary figures.

The ceremony also served as a platform to honor the authors for their extensive research and biographical work, including Faezeh Ghaffar-Haddadi, who penned "The Man Who Wanted to Stay Alive" about Martyr Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, and Marzieh Etemadi, the author of "The Man Who Did Not Want to Be Seen" focusing on Martyr Mahmoud Bagheri.

They were joined by Zeinab Sadat Tabatabai, who documented the life of Martyr Davoud Sheikhian in "The Man Who Cared for the Sky", and Seyyed Mohammad-Yousef Jalali, whose work "The Man Who Could Fly" chronicles the sacrifices of Martyr Mohammad-Baqer Taherpour.

Faezeh Ghaffar-Haddadi shared insights into the project’s development, describing it as a collaborative effort between the IRGC Aerospace Force, Shahid Kazemi Publishing, and the Art Bureau. "A significant portion of the interviews took place within the Aerospace Organization itself," she explained, expressing gratitude to the martyrs' families for their "patience and trust" during the long hours of research.

Seyyed Mohammad-Yousef Jalali, speaking on the life of Martyr Taherpour, highlighted the martyr's commitment to anonymity. "Martyr Taherpour was among those unsung commanders whose names did not even appear on enemy watchlists. His quiet professionalism away from the media spotlight was a testament to his character," Jalali remarked. He emphasized that documenting the lives of those who secured Iran's sovereignty is a "critical necessity" that deserves greater national and international attention.

Addressing the audience, Mohammad Tavakoli, CEO of the Sooreh Revayat Institute, emphasized the vital role of resistance literature in preserving historical truth.

"War literature reveals the true cost of war. Analyzing its hidden dimensions helps us understand this vast treasure and pass it on to future generations," he noted.

Tavakoli further reflected on the shift in narrative focus following last year’s 12-Day War. He stated that while debates previously existed on how to approach various subjects, the recent conflict has opened a "sea of new narratives," placing a heavier responsibility on cultural activists.

"The martyrs of the 12-Day War were raised within the culture of the Sacred Defense. Just as the bravery of that era was recorded, we must now immortalize the sacrifices of these contemporary heroes," he added.

He specifically lauded the Aerospace Force martyrs, noting their unique status. "Their service did not end with the Sacred Defense; they remained in the field of duty, and the fruits of their tireless efforts are more apparent to the public today than ever before."

The ceremony also featured a moving tribute from Mehdi Bagheri, the son of the late Martyr Mahmoud Bagheri. Expressing his gratitude to the authors who spent over a year researching the books, he stated, "Divine grace be upon the martyrs who generated power for Islamic Iran, foremost among them the martyred commander Amir-Ali Hajizadeh."

Bagheri also underscored the indispensable role of the martyrs' families, adding, "It would be unjust to speak of the martyrs’ sacrifices without acknowledging the patience and companionship of their wives."

For his part, Hojjatoleslam Ali Naderi, Deputy Head of Public Relations for the IRGC Aerospace Force, thanked the families for sharing their intimate memories with the biographers. He stressed the importance of introducing contemporary legends to the youth.

"The younger generation, who are the future-makers of this country, must become acquainted with these icons," Naderi remarked. "These combatants elevated the Islamic Republic’s defensive capabilities from a very limited point to a position where the country can now stand firm against global powers, defending the dignity and identity of all Iranians."

He further emphasized that Iran’s defense achievements have allowed the Islamic Republic to stand firm against nuclear-armed powers without relying on nuclear weaponry. "This status is the result of the tireless efforts of individuals whose names and faces many of us are only beginning to recognize today.

He concluded by stressing the urgent need to train a new generation of experts. "Today, we need thousands more like Hajizadeh and Bagheri to ensure the nation's progress and security. Fortunately, under the strategic guidance of the Aerospace Force commanders and General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, the process of nurturing such capable leaders is being pursued with vigor." Naderi then read a special message from General Mousavi addressed to the Iranian people.

SAB/

