New Valiasr Square mural honors Muharram, Martyred Leader

TEHRAN- A new mural was unveiled at Tehran's Valiasr Square on Monday to mark the arrival of Muharram, the month of mourning for Imam Hossein (AS), while also paying tribute to the Martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The mural's theme reflects the dual atmosphere of mourning for the Imam Hossein (AS) and his companions and the profound grief over the loss of the Martyred Leader, Mehr reported.

The artwork, titled "The Greatest Affliction", depicts the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a state of mourning. In the background, the iconic phrase “There is no day like your day, O Aba 'Abdillah” is inscribed, connecting the contemporary loss to the epic tragedy of Ashura, the report added.

Designed by graphic artist Seyyed Mohammad Seyyed-Ofogh, the mural serves as a powerful visual representation of the nation's spiritual resilience and its devotion to the values of justice and sacrifice.

The month of Muharram has commenced across Iran, transforming the national landscape into a display of devotion and remembrance. Cities and villages are adorned with black banners and flags as the nation prepares to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shia Imam. Tekyehs and mourning stations are being established in every neighborhood, where devotees gather to participate in traditional elegies and rituals that honor the timeless values of justice, sacrifice, and resistance against oppression.

In a separate but deeply intertwined atmosphere of mourning, the nation continues to honor the legacy of the late Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following his martyrdom in a coordinated US-Israeli aggression. His loss has cast a profound shadow over this year's mourning ceremonies, with citizens across the country reflecting on his decades of leadership and spiritual guidance. Tributes have poured in from both national and international figures, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the principles of the Islamic Revolution and his role as a symbol of national resilience.

SAB/