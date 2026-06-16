Iran plans heritage education program in schools

TEHRAN - Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts is planning to introduce a nationwide “Heritage and Museum Bell” program in schools as part of efforts to strengthen students’ awareness of the country’s cultural heritage.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between officials from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Education, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

Ali Saeidi, an official with the cultural heritage ministry, said the two ministries were working toward signing a comprehensive cooperation agreement to expand heritage-related educational programs across the country.

“Our main and strategic decision is to conclude a comprehensive memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage,” Saeidi said, adding that a joint working group would be needed to prepare the agreement.

The planned initiatives are aimed at increasing students’ knowledge of Iran’s cultural heritage, promoting the protection of historical assets and transferring civilizational and cultural awareness to future generations, according to officials.

The proposed “Heritage and Museum Bell” program would be implemented in schools nationwide. The initiative is intended to institutionalize awareness of cultural heritage and strengthen cultural identity among students.

Saeidi also emphasized the importance of reinforcing Iranian-Islamic identity and referred to another proposed program, “One School, One Museum.” Under the plan, schools with the capacity to establish museums would be identified through guidelines to be developed by the relevant authorities.

Officials also discussed organizing targeted educational excursions focused on cultural heritage themes. The visits would include tours of museums and historical sites as part of student field trips.

Other proposals raised during the meeting included expanding virtual museum visits through the Shad student network, Iran’s online educational platform, and incorporating educational materials produced by the Cultural Heritage Ministry’s research institute into school textbooks.

The ministry also proposed using students as “heritage and museum ambassadors” to help promote awareness of cultural preservation among their peers and communities.

According to participants, the final cooperation agreement is expected to include provisions covering museum visits, heritage education programs, digital learning initiatives and student engagement projects.

Officials further discussed adding content on Iran’s cultural heritage to school textbooks and increasing organized visits by students to museums and cultural-historical sites across the country.

AM